‘I don’t want no hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s father won’t forgive cop who killed daughter in her own home

Published

1 min ago

on

The father of a black woman gunned down by Texas police in her own home recognizes the sickening similarities between his family’s tragedy and Botham Jean’s family, but he is feeling less forgiving.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot to death while playing video games at home with her 8-year-old nephew when a neighbor called Fort Worth police for a welfare check after spotting her front door standing open, and her father is angry, reported KTVT-TV.

“Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say ‘Tay was shot,’” said Marquis Jefferson. “I mean it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28 years old. Had her whole life in front of her.”

A neighbor had called police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday out of concern for her well-being, and body camera video shows the officer walk through Jefferson’s back yard to a window where she was standing.

One of two officers at the scene drew his duty weapon and fired after “perceiving a threat,” seconds after shouting for the woman to put her hands up — but without identifying himself as a police officer.

“I have nothing against the neighbor,” her father told KTVT. “If you see something going on at my house with my daughter … you need to call police. But it’s the way that the police acted.”

Jefferson’s death came just days after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the killing of a black man in his own home, after she mistook the apartment for hers, and that victim’s brother said he forgave the ex-officer and asked to hug her.

“Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug,” Marquis Jefferson said. “That’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
