‘I don’t want no hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s father won’t forgive cop who killed daughter in her own home

The father of a black woman gunned down by Texas police in her own home recognizes the sickening similarities between his family’s tragedy and Botham Jean’s family, but he is feeling less forgiving.
Atatiana Jefferson was shot to death while playing video games at home with her 8-year-old nephew when a neighbor called Fort Worth police for a welfare check after spotting her front door standing open, and her father is angry, reported KTVT-TV.
“Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say ‘Tay was shot,’” said Marquis Jefferson. “I mean it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28 years old. Had her whole life in front of her.”
A neighbor had called police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday out of concern for her well-being, and body camera video shows the officer walk through Jefferson’s back yard to a window where she was standing.
One of two officers at the scene drew his duty weapon and fired after “perceiving a threat,” seconds after shouting for the woman to put her hands up — but without identifying himself as a police officer.
“I have nothing against the neighbor,” her father told KTVT. “If you see something going on at my house with my daughter … you need to call police. But it’s the way that the police acted.”
Jefferson’s death came just days after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the killing of a black man in his own home, after she mistook the apartment for hers, and that victim’s brother said he forgave the ex-officer and asked to hug her.
“Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug,” Marquis Jefferson said. “That’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.