IG will brief lawmakers on ‘retaliation’ faced by State Department officials who work with Congress: report

The State Department’s Inspector General is reportedly going to inform members of Congress that State Deparment officials have been threatened with potential retaliation if they agree to work with Congress on its impeachment inquiry.

PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports that “the State Department IG briefing on the Hill is about retaliation against State Department officials who are trying to cooperate with House Democrats.”

On Tuesday night, Scott Stedman of Forensic News reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s office had recently “asked State Department HR/IG if they could ‘discipline’ officers for ‘

‘failure to follow direction’ if they cooperate with Congress.” Steadman also reports that the IG will provide “written documentation” of Pompeo’s request.

“State Department staffers were truly shocked by the directive, which the IG denied,” Stedman reported. “It appears that Pompeo is threatening his officers if they comply with Congressional inquiries. The IG and HR teams wouldn’t go along with Pompeo’s ask.”

