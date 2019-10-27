Quantcast
Connect with us

Trey Gowdy has no idea if he’s still working for Trump or not

Published

18 mins ago

on

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) can’t work for any government-related jobs until 12 months after he leaves his job as a lobbyist. When President Donald Trump hired Gowdy on the recommendation of his chief of staff, it was revealed that Gowdy spoke out against former President Barack Obama’s administration, saying that no administration is allowed to defy subpoenas for investigations, which is exactly what Trump is doing.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s for that reason that Politico wondered if Gowdy is even still working for Trump’s impeachment team.

Gowdy appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, where he was asked if he’s still on the president’s team.

“I have no idea,” he confessed. “I don’t represent the president as of today. I don’t know what if anything will exist in January. It may be over.”

Trump reportedly wasn’t interested in having Gowdy, but Mick Mulvaney convinced Trump that there was no one more experienced in Congressional investigations. Indeed, Gowdy worked with Republicans to hold six of the ten investigations into the Benghazi attacks that took place in the House between 2012 and 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gowdy recommended Trump get someone in to help before he can join the team in January.

Trump needs people who “can represent him now before the House, the Senate and indirectly through television shows and print medial,” said Gowdy.”I don’t even know if I’m going to be alive in January. If Dallas doesn’t start playing better, I won’t be alive in January. So, I don’t know who I’ll be representing.”

Gowdy also said in the interview that he agreed with the way Democrats and Republicans have conducted depositions in secret before the hearings begin. Republicans have argued that their party isn’t involved, but Republican members of the House are in attendance and able to ask questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment advisor has no idea if he’s still working for Trump or not

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) can't work for any government-related jobs until 12 months after he leaves his job as a lobbyist. When President Donald Trump hired Gowdy on the recommendation of his chief of staff, it was revealed that Gowdy spoke out against former President Barack Obama's administration, saying that no administration is allowed to defy subpoenas for investigations, which is exactly what Trump is doing.

It's for that reason that Politico wondered if Gowdy is even still working for Trump's impeachment team.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s glorification of ISIS leader’s gory death panned by critics

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's announcement Sunday morning that the U.S. military killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday night was peppered with glorifications of the violence that led to the militant's death that critics found unsettling.

"He died like a dog," said Trump of al-Baghdadi.

The president recounted the militant leader's last moments in detail in a Sunday morning news conference:

He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming. The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house un-injured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, who had dragged three children with him to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, but test results gave certain and positive identification.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US officials say ‘risky’ ISIS raid ‘happened largely in spite of President Trump’s actions’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump's claim of being behind the military incursion to collect ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was more than an overstatement and that he made the long-planned operation more difficult because of his impulsive decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

As the Times reports, military intelligence officials have been tracking Baghdadi's movements for months after getting tips from one of his wives and a courier.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image