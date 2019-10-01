Internet brutally fact-checks Trump’s ‘sad’ boasts about 2016 markets: ‘Your gains still trail Obama’

President Donald Trump claimed credit for a stock market tear that began after his 2016 election, and was quickly met with mockery and opposition.

The president pointed to gains made nearly three years ago, as the market remains essentially flat since this time last year and shows signs of a recession on the horizon.

“You cannot judge my Stock Market performance since the Inauguration, which was very good, but only from the day after the big Election Win, which was spectacular due to the euphoria of getting Obama/Biden OUT, & getting Trump/Pence IN,” Trump tweeted. “WentI up BIG between Nov. 9 & Inauguration!”

Other Twitter users threw cold water on the president’s boast.

“Your” stock market? — SlyFox07 🇺🇸 (@AggieSlyFox07) October 1, 2019

Trump: Takes credit when market is up, nowhere to be found when it's in a free fall. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) October 1, 2019

What’s a wentl? — Joanne DeMarco (@nyjocool) October 1, 2019

Let me remind you that #Obama TRIPLED the market. Let me also remind you that your market gains trail his. Just another thing he’s better at than you… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 1, 2019

‘ONLY I CAN FIX IT’ – Trump Win trade wars – Nope Drug prices down – Nope Denuclearise North Korea – Nope Mexico paying for wall – Nope Won’t play golf – Nope Middle East peace plan – Nope Iran deal – Broken Tremendous healthcare – Nope Too busy to watch TV – 😂😂😂 — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 1, 2019

The stock market used to be governed by real company earnings. Now it's day traders, speculators and criminals like Trump who comment publicly on the market to manipulate the numbers. This tweet by a US president is illegal — whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) October 1, 2019

So, by your logic, the markets going up after the #ImpeachmentInquiry signals everyone is excited about you being removed from office. — EightySix45 (@EightySix45) October 1, 2019

We already knew you didn’t know shit about the stock market. Thank you for admitting that in this tweet. — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 1, 2019

Still lagging behind your predecessor 😂 pic.twitter.com/2yPDIZW7gj — Jim Clarke (@losclarke) October 1, 2019

This guy is the liar-in-chief. Give me all the stock market credit he says. Now that the Republican Tax Scam bill has fallen flat, while increasing our annual deficit from $504 billion to over $1 trillion , he wants to distance himself and still say he’s awesome. What a joke! — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 1, 2019

Like a middle age pining for his high school days, sad bigly — Freakin Reya Sunshine (@bellablueyes1) October 1, 2019