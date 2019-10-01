Quantcast
Internet brutally fact-checks Trump’s ‘sad’ boasts about 2016 markets: ‘Your gains still trail Obama’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed credit for a stock market tear that began after his 2016 election, and was quickly met with mockery and opposition.

The president pointed to gains made nearly three years ago, as the market remains essentially flat since this time last year and shows signs of a recession on the horizon.

“You cannot judge my Stock Market performance since the Inauguration, which was very good, but only from the day after the big Election Win, which was spectacular due to the euphoria of getting Obama/Biden OUT, & getting Trump/Pence IN,” Trump tweeted. “WentI up BIG between Nov. 9 & Inauguration!”

Other Twitter users threw cold water on the president’s boast.

