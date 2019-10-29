Internet jabs GOP senator for threatening to tax NCAA students’ financial aid

On Tuesday, the leadership of the NCAA announced they would be rescinding a longtime, controversial rule that prohibits college athletes from pursuing sponsorship deals and profiting from their likeness. This is something both the association and conservative sports fans have long opposed, claiming that students — despite making their schools billions of dollars — shouldn’t get compensated beyond their sports scholarships.

One Republican lawmaker, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), took it a step further, tweeting that if students can receive this compensation, he will seek to tax their financial aid as income:

If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes. https://t.co/H7jXC0dNls — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) October 29, 2019

Burr immediately drew criticism from commenters on social media:

Ooo. How bout a Scholarship actor who appears in a movie? You didn't think this through. It will end up in court and will loose unless you require ALL scholarship recipients to beg for money through college. — Cap (@Capt_Amurica) October 29, 2019

If their scholarship is income, that makes them employees of the university, and eligible for all the legal protections that accompany such a designation. How much do you think it will cost to cover worker’s comp claims for just football players alone? — [This space intentionally left blank] (@JustTheFacts37) October 29, 2019

As a life long conservative, this is something I would expect from a liberal Democrat. What is going on here? — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) October 29, 2019

Approximately 60% of college basketball and football players are black. I wonder why Richard Burr suddenly became pro-tax increase? — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 29, 2019

This is deeply cynical and racist even for you. I never stop being surprised! Why do you care more about what a young college football player is doing than what a big pharma CEO is doing. I think I know! — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 29, 2019

Why target poor black kids while you cut taxes for the wealthiest white Americans. I think I know! — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 29, 2019

How about you first work on fixing this? https://t.co/JxuCceDchj — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 29, 2019

Increasing taxes on low income students of color while cutting them for rich white people.

Why use a dog whistle when you have a bullhorn? — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) October 29, 2019

