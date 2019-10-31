Internet mocks Ted Cruz for suggesting Twitter is targeting him for criticizing CEO Jack Dorsey

This week, in response to how incapable Facebook has proven itself to be in creating a consistent policy to ensure accuracy in political advertisements, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that his own platform would be banning political ads altogether.

Though many people welcomed this move, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) did not. Writing for The Hill, Cruz decried Dorsey’s decision as a threat to freedom of speech. But when he posted it on Twitter, Cruz took the lack of replies to the tweet as a sign Twitter was silencing his political criticism of their decision:

Hmm. Only 169 retweets. It’s almost like the 3.4M people who chose to follow this account never saw this particular tweet…. Wonder why? https://t.co/p1VdOKqxAK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2019

Cruz’s remark was immediately mocked by commenters:

it's because your tweet sucked hope this helps https://t.co/KDYtwJ7Nwf — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 31, 2019

Maybe because it was a shitty take and no one agreed with you, Ted. — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) November 1, 2019

Definitely not because it came at 5:30pm on Halloween night and most folks had other things to do. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 31, 2019

Maybe your followers are fake or just largely hate you. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 1, 2019

i do this because i want america to be more like veneuela — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 31, 2019

He actually has over a thousand retweets for what he said but little sucky baby is still filling a diap over “only 169 tweets”. Considering his browser history he should steer clear of mentioning “69” anything — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) October 31, 2019

Cuz your dad killed JFK you stupid swine. — DenverIndependent (@Fruck_Tump) October 31, 2019

