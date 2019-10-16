Internet recoils at Trump’s latest ‘insane’ news conference: ‘Maybe this guy shouldn’t be president’

President Donald Trump ranted at length about the Kurds, military deployments overseas, Sen. Lindsey Graham and former President Barack Obama in a bizarre conversation with reporters in the White House.

The president met with the media Wednesday afternoon during a bilateral meeting with Italian president Sergio Mattarella, and he touched on a bewildering variety of topics — much to the confusion of onlookers.

This is fucking insane. This press conference is purpose-built to empower and delight every bad actor in the world. Welcome to the third world, America. Because that's us now. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 16, 2019

This is when a good staffer would be pulling the fire alarm. https://t.co/lxGpcT8GyO — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 16, 2019

These quotes are from Trump, moments ago, but they mirror talking points from Erdogan, Putin and Assad. "The PKK… is probably worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS." "Russia hates ISIS as much as the United States does." "Syria hates ISIS." — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 16, 2019

Trump says he would "welcome" Russia's broader intervention in Syria. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

It should be apparent from this press conference is the President of the United States is speaking and acting in the interests of Russian president Vladimir Putin. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) October 16, 2019

Trump repeats his Kurds are "no angels" line before saying this: "The PKK, which is a part of the Kurds, as you know, it’s probably worse — more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS." Just straight conflating the SDF, who fought ISIS on OUR BEHALF, with terrorists! pic.twitter.com/qV8NVeCXKq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 16, 2019

Trump now becoming a propagandist for the Turkish government. This is the same government that secretly hired Michael Flynn. And Giuliani was so persistent in pushing the priorities of the Turks that White House staff thought he was on the payroll too https://t.co/nY9j86J9Jy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 16, 2019

Trump is talking of going to Dover for return of slain soldiers–says many were killed in places they shouldn't have been & it isn't even clear what they were fighting for.

Must be consoling to families to hear POTUS flat-out say their loved ones are routinely dying for nothing. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 16, 2019

Maybe this guy shouldn't be the president is what I'm saying. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 16, 2019

President Trump takes a shot at Senator @LindseyGrahamSC: "Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years," and adds, "I think Lindsey should focus right now on Judiciary." pic.twitter.com/ZUz8ISMFdM — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 16, 2019

"We're bringing our soldiers back home," Trump says.

But he also concedes sending 2000 US troops to Saudi Arabia, because the Saudis are paying for them.

So they're mercenaries, then, fighting for pay rather than US national interests. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 16, 2019

The worst part isn't that America has a mob boss president. It's that our guy is just an underboss. He's Christopher or Big Pussy. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 16, 2019

Trump says of the 2016 election: "It was a corrupt election." He says he thinks the corruption "goes right up to President Obama." There is no evidence of this. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2019