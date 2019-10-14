Jeanine Pirro revealed the line Fox News didn’t want her to cross — right before she crossed it

With Fox News apparently going all-in to defend President Donald Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference, many people have wondered if there was an editorial line the network would not cross.

Jeanine Pirro may have inadvertently revealed such a line during a Monday appearance on “The Five.”

Pirro said, “I understand we aren’t supposed to talk about” Hunter Biden’s struggles with addiction.

She then did just that.

Watch:

Out of nowhere, after saying that she's not supposed to mention it, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro brings up Hunter Biden's personal history of addiction. pic.twitter.com/bHyWGKwSdg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) October 14, 2019