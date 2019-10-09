Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion over drug side effect: jury
A Pennsylvania jury ruled Tuesday that US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion in damages and interest for failing to warn that a psychiatric drug could cause breast growth in men.
Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals were blamed as plaintiff Nicholas Murray told the Philadelphia court that the drug Risperdal, prescribed to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, had made him grow breasts.
The company challenged the ruling in a statement, calling the damages awarded “grossly disproportionate” with the initial award in the case of $680,000.
“The company is confident (the ruling) will be overturned,” the statement said, and “will be immediately moving to set aside this excessive and unfounded verdict.”
In the statement, Johnson & Johnson accused the court of preventing their defense team from presenting “key evidence” on Risperdal labeling.
The company is facing a series of complaints in state courts for failing to properly warn of Risperdal’s side effects, including in Pennsylvania, California and Missouri.
Risperdal, approved for the treatment of adults by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1993, brought in some $737 million (672 million euros) in sales in 2018.
Twitter admits phone numbers meant for security used for ads
Twitter on Tuesday apologized after "inadvertently" using phone numbers and email addresses for advertising even though the personal data was provided for account security.
Twitter users' phone numbers and email addresses -- submitted to allow for account authentication -- were matched with advertisers' own data to enable targeted ads.
"When you provided an email address or phone number for safety or security purposes this data may have inadvertently been used for advertising purposes," Twitter said in an online post.
"This was an error and we apologize."
Warren edges ahead of Biden in latest US polls
US Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has squeezed ahead of long-time front-runner Joe Biden for the first time, according to compiled polls released Tuesday.
The race for the party nomination has tightened sharply since May as Biden dipped in the polls and Warren's support soared.
The RealClearPolitics poll average put Warren on 26.6 percent and Biden on 26.4 percent in the Democratic primary contest to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Warren, 70, a progressive senator from Massachusetts, has campaigned strongly through the summer, while centrist former vice president Joe Biden, 76, has been hit by health concerns and gaffes.
Maddow wonders if Trump is trying to get Mike Pence impeached — simply as an insurance policy
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday explained the game theory that President Donald Trump is apparently thinking when it comes to the expendability of Vice President Mike Pence.
Maddow interviewed for U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade about how Pence figures into the scandal at the center of the impeachment inquiry into the administration's solicitation of foreign election assistance.
"Here’s what I wanted to talk to you about. The committees that are pursuing impeachment proceedings in the House have already said explicitly that in addition to investigating the president, they’re investigating Vice President Pence for what appears to be his role, too, in this scheme to get election help from Ukraine," Maddow noted.