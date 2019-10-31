Learn to become an Excel wizard with this complete Microsoft training bundle
Many politicians have an uneasy relationship with the truth. But for all the misdirection, hard facts and figures always tell the real story.
When you’re trying to make sense of a mound of data or just improve your job prospects, the Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle provides 45 hours of essential instruction to help you crunch the numbers. The training is currently $39 at the Raw Story Store.
Data now plays a major role in many industries, from sales to finance. If you want to rise up the career ladder, learning Excel is a good move. This beginner-friendly bundle helps you learn the software inside out, from simple spreadsheets to complex automations.
Through concise video tutorials, you take a tour of Microsoft Excel and learn how to create your first workbook. You then dive into data formatting, before learning about popular functions and formulas. The training also looks at data analysis, data models, macros, data visualization with charts and graphs, and Microsoft VBA.
These skills are in demand with recruiters at the moment, so each course in this bundle comes with a certificate to help prove your knowledge.
The bundle contains eight courses in all. You can order now for just $39 to get lifetime access to the training.
NOTE: The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle does not include any Microsoft software.
