Legal scholars point out Trump’s ‘absurd’ hypocrisy he can’t be indicted or impeached: ‘A barely-lawyered temper tantrum’

Legal scholars and experts are taking to Twitter to call out the letter from the White House to the House of Representatives, saying that they don’t recognize the impeachment inquiry as legitimate.

“As you know, you have designed and implemented your inquiry in a manner that violates fundamental fairness and Constitutionally mandated due process,” the letter says according to CNN’s Jim Acosta. “You have denied the president the right to cross-examine witnesses, to call witnesses, to receive transcripts of testimony, to have access to evidence, to have counsel present and many other basic rights guaranteed to all Americans.”

What one University of Texas Law professor noted is that Trump is trying to have it both ways. On one hand, his Department of Justice said he couldn’t be indicted because of the Office of Legal Counsel decision saying a sitting president can’t be indicted. In this case, Trump is saying he can’t be impeached because he deserves “due process” which requires indictment and a legal proceeding.

Trump Administration: The reason why a sitting President can't be indicted is because the Constitution expressly creates an alternative, political process for presidential misconduct. Also Trump Administration: That alternative process is too political and entirely illegitimate. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 8, 2019

“You don’t get to block impeachment just because you don’t like it,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

His claim we must wait until 2020 election has 2 serious flaws: a)that's the very election he was trying to use foreign influence to win–he got caught 1x, but may be more b)would mean a 2d term President can do whatever he wants b/c no election. No impeach/investig/indictment — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 8, 2019

He went on to explain why it’s flawed for Trump to claim that Americans must wait until 2020 to get their justice.

Law professor Orin Kerr explained where in the Constitution it outlines the way impeachment works. Thus, it has it’s own section in the Constitution outside of the “Constitutionally mandated due process” Trump’s lawyers claimed in the letter.

This is from the Articles of Impeachment adopted by the House Judiciary Committee on July 27, 1974. https://t.co/lctSwUD3f7 pic.twitter.com/PHAgU0pgJs — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) October 8, 2019

Even conservative attorney Heath Mayo explained why “this letter is objectively absurd.”

From a legal perspective, this letter is objectively absurd. This is the indictment phase of impeachment. How can the President be deprived of the right to cross-examine witnesses when the Constitution requires the Senate to have a full-blown trial once the House indicts? https://t.co/sjVGXWG9A8 — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) October 8, 2019

DC lawyer George Conway said that it’s clear Trump’s lawyers are willing to say whatever the boss tells them.

Trump Administration: We’ll say anything the boss wants us to regardless of whether it makes sense. https://t.co/wWVRgvOt8X — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, activists are calling it another obstruction of justice.

The White House just documented their #ObstructionOfJustice in a letter to congress refusing to cooperate with impeachment…. Stable geniuses — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) October 8, 2019

You can read other legal commentators below:

I am not impressed by the White House’s letter. It’s a political bluff. Call the bluff. Call a formal vote to launch an impeachment inquiry. Get it over with already. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 8, 2019

What a professional embarrassment. The White House Counsel's letter to Congress: "The record clearly established that the call was completely appropriate and that there is no basis for your inquiry." Signed,

Pat A. Cipollone pic.twitter.com/N0MODYw4Vs — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 8, 2019

Wow. This letter is bananas. A barely-lawyered temper tantrum. A middle finger to Congress and its oversight responsibilities. No Member of Congress should accept it, no matter his or her view on the behavior of Pelosi, Schiff, or Trump. Things are bad. Things will get worse. https://t.co/AesJ6cGHrl — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) October 8, 2019