Lindsey Graham blurts out profanity on live TV as he gets grilled over his anti-impeachment resolution

While taking questions during a press conference this Thursday, Lindsey Graham let loose a profanity when a reporter asked how he would have felt if Democrats tried to storm impeachment hearings during the Bill Clinton era.

“If the Senate tried to interfere with the House impeachment process back in the 90s, under Clinton, how would you have reacted?” the reporter asked.

“I think if we were doing this, you’d be beating the sh** out of us,” Graham shot back. “I think if Republican were doing to Democrat what we’re doing, you would be all over me and I think it says a lot about people in your business, with all due respect. I am confident that if we had an Intel Committee inquiry involving a Democratic president where we selectively leak stuff, you’d be calling us every kind of bad name and we would deserve it. What I’m saying is there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it, and this is a dangerous way to do it.”

