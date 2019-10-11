‘Lindsey Graham is swooning on his fainting couch’ as Turkish forces prepare to commit genocide: GOP strategist
In an op-ed for the Daily Beast this Friday, GOP political strategist Rick Wilson tore into Republicans who spent the last three years enabling President Trump, only to now realize his “lifelong addiction to having his palm and ego (and Lord knows what else) greased would lead him to betray anyone and everything.”
According to Wilson, the “Trumpist True Believers” were already a lost cause; it’s the mainstream conservatives held captive by the “constant terror of Trump’s tweeted wrath” who lack the “necessary moral fortitude” to put a stop to a man who now possibly triggered another war in the Middle East.
“[The] people who learned the hard lesson of Trump’s utter shitiness this week were the alleged grown-ups, the supposed smart-guy opportunists in the U.S. Senate,” Wilson writes. “Shocked, shocked Lindsey Graham is swooning on his fainting couch as Turkish forces begin a bloody incursion into Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria with Trump’s full endorsement and permission. Graham—who’s talking feebly about a “red line” in the Senate—is smart enough to know what’s coming but too weak to actually strike a blow at the man who enabled Erdogan to begin the slaughter for which he plainly hungers.”
Wilson cites the few Republicans who’ve spoken out against Trump’s decision to withdraw a contingent of US troops from northeast Syria, but he doesn’t give them much credit.
“You’ll notice their sin is of omission: They rarely call out Trump by name. And if they won’t issue a tweet naming Trump and his mistakes, don’t expect them to stand in front of the camera and say the words that anyone who takes their oath of office seriously must say: ‘President Trump is wrong. This decision hurts America.'”
Wilson doesn’t expect this to change anytime soon, because according to him, “Trump broke something in the Senate Republicans, something deep and fundamental.”
“He numbed not only their prior commitment to conservative principles but even their very instinct for survival.”
Vivid gladiator fresco discovered at Pompeii
A vivid fresco depicting an armour-clad gladiator standing victorious as his wounded opponent stumbles gushing blood has been discovered in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy's culture ministry said Friday.
The striking scene in gold, blue and red was uncovered in what experts think was a tavern frequented by gladiators, who fought each other, prisoners and wild animals for the public's entertainment.
"We do not know how this fight ended. Gladiators were killed or shown mercy," Pompeii's director Massimo Osanna said.
A "Murmillo" fighter wearing a plumed, wide-brimmed helmet with visor, holds aloft his large rectangular shield in his left hand, as he grips his short sword in the right.
‘Illegal and immoral’: Former US diplomat flattens Mike Pompeo for helping Trump ‘extort Ukrainians’
James Melville, the former American ambassador to Estonia who resigned last year to protest President Donald Trump's treatment of America's European allies, slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday for his role in helping President Donald Trump press the Ukrainian government for damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden.
During an interview on CNN, host Poppy Harlow played Melville a video clip of Pompeo blaming Obama for Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to annex Ukraine in 2014. Melville responded by expressing complete disgust with the secretary of state.
Fox host brought to tears after witnessing the humanitarian catastrophe Trump and Turkey have unleashed in Syria
During a Fox News segment this Friday morning, hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith interviewed humanitarian activist Steve Gumaer and discussed the current situation on the ground in Syria. According to Gumaer, "tens of thousands" of people are fleeing south to escape the Turkish onslaught on Kurdish positions in the region.
During the segment, images of civilians caught in the crossfire were shown, one of which caught the attention of Smith, clearly affecting her emotionally.
The image was of a 7-year-old girl identified as "Sara," and shows her lying on a hospital bed with what looks to be a massive wound to her leg, which is censored due to its graphic nature. According to Gumaer, she survived, but had to have her leg amputated.