Marco Rubio says it was a ‘bad look’ for Trump to pick Doral for G7 — after several days of defending the decision

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) admitted that it was a “bad look” for President Donald Trump to call for hosting the next annual G7 summit at the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida:

“Obviously you know, given everything that’s going on, it was a bad look,” Rubio said of G7 at Doral, though he doubts Trump wanted to make money. “As a Floridian I thought it was great that they were going to come down, especially in June when we don’t have as many visitors.” — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 22, 2019

But prior to Trump deciding to pull out of hosting the event at Doral, Rubio spent days passionately defending the choice of venue.

“I understand the arguments others are going to make about whether it’s lining his pocket at this event and so forth, but as a Floridian, you know, I think it’s good for Florida to have that event,” he was reported as saying in the Washington Post on Friday.

Indeed, Rubio was even suggesting to reporters that Trump should pick Doral for the G7 in August, long before he made the announcement. “It’s down the street – not far from where I live. It’s in Florida, I think it’s a great idea … I want us to have as many events down there as we can,” said Rubio in one exchange.

Now, he is one of the last people in his own party to admit that it was a bad move.