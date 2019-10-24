Quantcast
Marco Rubio scorned for twisting his Bible tweets into an attack on Democrats and a defense of Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

“Nobody is asking you to light yourself on fire and commit suicide. We are asking you to uphold the laws you swore an oath to adhere to and protect.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) regularly tweets out Bible verses that surreptitiously support his views of the day. It is a curious take on separation of church and state. But the Roman Catholic lawmaker who also worships at a Southern Baptist church gave up all pretense on Thursday and used his religion to blast Democrats directly while trying to shield President Donald Trump.

In early September, for example, as Hurricane Dorian threatened lives in Florida, Sen. Rubio offered this verse:

And just yesterday, Rubio posted this heavy take:

But the two-term Florida Republican cut to the chase quickly Thursday, scolding Democrats for attacking Trump while saying no one except Jesus “deserves blind loyalty.”

He was righteously scorned:

