Mick Mulvaney is trying to help Trump with 'charm offensive' so Republicans won't abandon him

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is planning to undertake a behind-the-scenes “charm offensive” over the next few weeks to try to reassure President Donald Trump’s GOP allies in Congress in the wake of his disastrous announcement that troops will be withdrawn from northern Syria.

The decision, which has already emboldened Turkish forces to begin bombing raids on the region and go after the Kurdish fighters who were allied with the United States, has been sharply criticized on both sides of the aisle, including by critical Trump applies like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), another firm supporter of the president, has likewise expressed her horror, stating, “President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria is having sickening and predictable consequences.”

Even Trump himself appears to have realized that his move was a mistake, as he has proclaimed that Turkey will be “destroyed” economically if in his “great and unmatched wisdom” their forces do anything bad.

It remains to be seen whether Mulvaney’s efforts can repair the divide.

Karen Pence says she loves the way Trump treats young women

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

In a shocking move, Second Lady Karen Pence told a Minnesota audience that she loves the way President Donald Trump treats young women.

"Tonight, in Minnesota, state the campaign really wants to win, @SecondLady is on stage praising POTUS. She says she likes how he treats young women and sees the respect he has for his daughters," tweeted New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers.

“As a mom, I was all in,” Mrs. Pence said, after she watched Trump with her daughter, Charlotte.

Trump boasted that he would walk into the backstage changing rooms at the Miss USA pageant to look at the half-naked girls there. It came in a 2005 interview with Howard Stern, where Trump bragged about what he would do to look at the teens, some as young as 15.

BUSTED: Disgraced Trump economic adviser caught in lie about economic growth

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore tried to explain away the slowing U.S. economy by claiming that no one ever expected gigantic growth to keep on going from where it had been:

"Former Trump campaign advisor Stephen Moore: ‘We knew we weren’t going to get 5% growth’"https://t.co/LKxL0sNnsD@CNBC reports on my @AJHeadtoHead interview with @realDonaldTrump adviser @StephenMoore. Moore calls Trump not a liar but an "exaggerator" who "talks too much." https://t.co/aT11OvT8nx

People who continue to support Trump do so at 'our nation's great peril': Ex-CIA director

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Former CIA Director John Brennan joined the chorus of voices chastising President Donald Trump for abandoning America's Kurdish allies.

The former top spy said it is simply in Trump's nature to betray those close to him.

"Betrayal of friends, partners, and allies has always been one of Trump’s most intrinsic qualities," Brennan tweeted Wednesday.

He also had a warning for those who continue to enable the president.

"Those who continue to defend and ignore his reckless actions at home and abroad do so at their own risk and our nation’s great peril," Brennan warned.

