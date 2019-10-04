Quantcast
Mike Pompeo ignored congressional subpoena by failing to meet deadline: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump vowed that his administration would cooperate with Congress.

“Well, I always cooperate,” Trump argued.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly ignored a congressional subpoena.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday failed to meet a subpoena deadline from the House to produce Ukraine-related documents,” CNN reported Friday evening.

“Secretary Pompeo has failed to meet the deadline to produce documents required by the subpoena. However, the State Department has contacted the Committees on this matter and we hope the Department will cooperate in full promptly,” a House Foreign Affairs Committee staffer told CNN.

“Apart from the outstanding subpoena, we look forward to hearing from Ambassadors Sondland and Yovanovitch next week,” the aide added.


