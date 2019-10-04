Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pompeo never promised to help Rudy Guiliani on Ukraine: source

Published

4 mins ago

on

A source tried to put distance between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani.

The secretary of state never promised Giuliani, who says he’s working without pay as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, that he would investigate anything related to Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Axios.

That includes the contents of an envelope delivered to Congress this week by the State Department’s inspector general, the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source, the only Ukraine project Pompeo oversaw was ex-envoy Kurt Volker’s work against corruption and Russian aggression in the former Soviet republic.

Pompeo has not ruled out a Senate run for the Kansas seat long held by the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo never promised to help Rudy Guiliani on Ukraine: source

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

A source tried to put distance between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani.

The secretary of state never promised Giuliani, who says he's working without pay as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, that he would investigate anything related to Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Axios.

That includes the contents of an envelope delivered to Congress this week by the State Department's inspector general, the source said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russian witness thrown from a window after his name was exposed by Trump Tower lobbyist: emails

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a witness who was taking part in a U.S. trial aimed at Russian corruption -- and who fell from a window to his death -- reportedly had his name exposed in emails connected to alleged pro-Kremlin disinformation campaign operative Natalia Veselnitskaya.  

Emails uncovered by the Beast point the finger directly at Veselnitskaya, who met with Don Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in 2016 that became a major part of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian involvement in Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘No such information’: Ukraine’s top prosecutor says no evidence of Biden wrongdoing

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Ukraine's new top prosecutor said he's not aware of any evidence of wrongdoing by the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his July 25 call to the Ukrainian president asking to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, but the country's top investigator says no evidence of wrongdoing has been turned up, reported Reuters.

“I have no such information,” said General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image