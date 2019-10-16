Nate Silver claps back at right-wing pollster for accusing him of fraud

One of the worst-performing national pollsters in the 2018 election cycle was Rasmussen Reports, a right-leaning outfit that is consistently the only one to show President Donald Trump with a net positive approval rating. In 2018, Rasmussen showed Republicans leading the generic congressional ballot by 1 point — but Democrats won the popular vote by 8.4 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Rasmussen is proud of its methodology and particularly irritated when polling analyst and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver points out their inaccuracy. Over the past two weeks, they have twice accused him of “fraud” and characterized his analyses as “corrupt.”

Silver’s alleged offense? The fact that he characterized their poll as a “popular vote for US House” when the specific question they asked voters was their preference “if the elections for Congress were held today.”

I wouldn’t pay much attention to him, Michael.https://t.co/u0dVuHdEOj — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Silver hit back at their “pathetic” attack, pointing out that it is common for pollsters to use those terms interchangeably. He also noted that including Senate results would make Rasmussen’s poll even less accurate, because Democrats won the popular vote for the Senate more than the popular vote for the House.

But if you want to be *extremely* literal about it & count up all votes for *Congress*, your poll was even worse! Democrats won the popular vote for the Senate by 14 points! For the House and Senate combined, they won by 11. So your poll missed by *12* points, not 10. Great job! pic.twitter.com/ULz7rqPH2s — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmussen promptly hit back, doubling down and calling Silver a “pathetic fraudster,” which resulted in a back-and-forth in which Silver smacked down each of their talking points:

LOL, pathetic fraudster. Go find one in the 2018 GB finals. "the House," "your Congressional district" etc – find a 2018 LV GB pollster wording scope pointing only to "Congress." Instead, you unilaterally changed our actual question wording, in use for 10 years, to the House pic.twitter.com/zMmF3a1mEi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

LOL bro, look at the link in my tweet. The vast majority of pollsters refer to "Congress", not the "U.S. House". It's pretty much standard industry practice, in fact. Maybe you should work on making your polling better for 2020? https://t.co/cNTqKl1S0e pic.twitter.com/V4WCDqAOTH — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 16, 2019

They actually DON'T "bro." That's why you changed our actual wording, right? Where are the 1500-2500 final LV samples with Congress only featured listed here?https://t.co/63c7sOR9Xu — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait, so you're pointing to the RCP average that *also* counted your poll (the one that showed Republicans winning the popular vote) as a generic ballot poll? You're just proving my point. I'm honestly a little worried about you, Ted. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 16, 2019