New Jersey looking to pull Trump golf club liquor licenses after drunk patron caused fatal car crash

Published

1 min ago

on

The state of New Jersey is looking to revoke the liquor licenses from at least one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs in the state after one of its patrons caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence.

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump golf course in Colts Neck, N.J. has received a letter from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal that accuses it of over-serving alcohol to a patron named Andrew G. Halder, who went on to cause a vehicular wreck that wound up killing his own father.

According to Fahrenthold, the damage done by the revocation of the Colts Neck License could go far beyond just one club.

“Under New Jersey law, anyone who has one liquor license revoked must also give up all their other liquor licenses for two years,” he writes. “Trump has two other New Jersey golf clubs, including the one in Bedminster, N.J., that he uses as a summer White House.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Turkey orders Trump to hand over top Kurdish commander

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is now being ordered to hand over a Kurdish military commander by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Axios reported.

In an interview with state TV on Thursday, Erdo?an said that the U.S. should hand over Mazloum Kobani Abdi, saying that he is a "wanted terrorist."

Turkey isn't exactly the most reliable when it comes to opinions on the Kurdish people, they're the ones who waged an ethnic cleansing bombing campaign before American special forces were scrambling to get out of Syria.

Crazed Trump supporters think John Legend and Chrissy Teigen run a global child sex trafficking ring

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen have come under fire from crazed Trump-loving conspiracy theorists who are baselessly accusing them of running a global child sex trafficking ring.

According to Teigen, the celebrity couple have been getting harassed by believers in the "QAnon" conspiracy theory who are falsely accusing them of being allies of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire and accused pedophile who took his own life earlier this year.

"I can’t ignore them," Teigen wrote on Twitter about the conspiracy theorists Thursday. "They aren’t trolls. They believe my husband and I traffick kids. I have pictures of them in my garage. I don’t think you know the magnitude of this -- it’s not an 'ignoring' type situation."

Trump orders entire federal government to drop NY Times and Washington Post subscriptions

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

The White House is canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and the Washington Post, and the administration will order the entire federal government to not renew subscriptions to two of the nation's top newspapers. President Donald Trump appareled on Fox News' "Hannity" this week and called both national papers "fake."

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email to Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal Thursday, Axios reports. Murdoch also owns Fox News.

