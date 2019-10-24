New Jersey looking to pull Trump golf club liquor licenses after drunk patron caused fatal car crash

The state of New Jersey is looking to revoke the liquor licenses from at least one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs in the state after one of its patrons caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence.
The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump golf course in Colts Neck, N.J. has received a letter from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal that accuses it of over-serving alcohol to a patron named Andrew G. Halder, who went on to cause a vehicular wreck that wound up killing his own father.
According to Fahrenthold, the damage done by the revocation of the Colts Neck License could go far beyond just one club.
“Under New Jersey law, anyone who has one liquor license revoked must also give up all their other liquor licenses for two years,” he writes. “Trump has two other New Jersey golf clubs, including the one in Bedminster, N.J., that he uses as a summer White House.”
