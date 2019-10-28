Quantcast
North Carolina congressional gerrymander struck down — this time for good

On Monday, a state court in North Carolina struck down the state’s congressional district map — one of the most aggressively gerrymandered in the country — ruling it illegal under the state constitution:

This ruling is will almost certainly stand as final, as the right-wing justices on the federal Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that state courts are the final arbiters of political gerrymandering cases.

A separate three-judge panel on the same day accepted the newly-drawn legislative district maps for the North Carolina General Assembly, despite criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups that the Republicans drafting the maps simply drew a slightly less extreme gerrymander to replace the old one that was previously struck down. It is unclear whether that decision will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Former Bush economist renounces the Republican Party: ‘Count me out’

On Monday, Harvard economics professor Greg Mankiw, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a popular author of high school economics textbooks, announced on his blog that he is renouncing the Republican Party.

"The Republican Party has largely become the Party of Trump," wrote Mankiw, who is known for writing the 10 Principles of Economics. "Too many Republicans in Congress are willing, in the interest of protecting their jobs, to overlook Trump's misdeeds (just as too many Democrats did for Clinton during his impeachment). I have no interest in associating myself with that behavior."

Columnist warns Bill Barr has already ‘corrupted’ the DOJ — and he’ll use it to target the 2020 Democratic nominee

The term “right-wing conspiracy theorist” has typically been used in connection with Infowars’ Alex Jones, author Jerome Corsi and contributors to Breitbart News rather than establishment Republicans. But these days, the term is coming up more and more in connection with Attorney General William Barr — who is now investigating the Russia investigation. And journalist Paul Waldman, in an October 28 article for the American Prospect, argues that by promoting the theory that it was Ukraine rather than Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Barr is acting as a full-fledged conspiracy theorist and helping corrupt the U.S. Department of Justice in the process.

