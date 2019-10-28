OANN deletes broadcast claiming FBI’s Lisa Page was having affairs with both Peter Strzok and boss Andrew McCabe

One America News Network (OANN) on Sunday quietly deleted a video report claiming that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was having two affairs at once.

During the broadcast, OANN correspondent Chanel Rion accused the FBI of manipulating reports in order to frame former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

According to Rion, Flynn was set up by Page and the two men she was having affairs with: coworker Peter Strzok and her boss, then-FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

But by Sunday, OANN had removed the report from YouTube without any explanation.

On Monday, OANN host Jack Posobiec revealed that the network was officially retracting the story.

Report from @OANN that the network has formally retracted a story filed over the weekend regarding Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe — Austere Scholar Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2019

