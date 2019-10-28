OANN deletes broadcast claiming FBI’s Lisa Page was having affairs with both Peter Strzok and boss Andrew McCabe
One America News Network (OANN) on Sunday quietly deleted a video report claiming that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was having two affairs at once.
During the broadcast, OANN correspondent Chanel Rion accused the FBI of manipulating reports in order to frame former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
According to Rion, Flynn was set up by Page and the two men she was having affairs with: coworker Peter Strzok and her boss, then-FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
But by Sunday, OANN had removed the report from YouTube without any explanation.
On Monday, OANN host Jack Posobiec revealed that the network was officially retracting the story.
Report from @OANN that the network has formally retracted a story filed over the weekend regarding Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe
— Austere Scholar Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2019
Watch the original report below.
OANN deletes broadcast claiming FBI’s Lisa Page having affairs with both Peter Strzok and boss Andrew McCabe
One America News Network (OANN) on Sunday quietly deleted a video report claiming that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was having two affairs at once.
During the broadcast, OANN correspondent Chanel Rion accused the FBI of manipulating reports in order to frame former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
According to Rion, Flynn was set up by Page and the two men she was having affairs with: coworker Peter Strzok and her boss, then-FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
But by Sunday, OANN had removed the report from YouTube without any explanation.
Breaking Banner
Another Republican retires from the House rather than face re-election
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) is the latest Republican to retire from the House of Representatives.
The Oregon Republican said he was confident he could win another term, but the 62-year-old instead decided to leave Congress when his term ends in January 2021, reported Politico.
The 62-year-old Walden, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is the 17th House GOP member to announce their retirement in this election cycle.
The former radio station owner has served in Congress since 1998.
Syria Kurds expect Islamic State revenge attacks after Baghdadi death
Syria's Kurdish forces said they expected revenge attacks by the Islamic State group following the US announcement Sunday that the jihadist organisation's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.
"Sleeper cells will seek revenge for Baghdadi's death," Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces -- the de facto army of the Kurdish administration that holds thousands of IS fighters in custody -- told AFP.
"This is why anything is possible, including attacks on prisons," he said.
The SDF, who were the US-led coalition's main partner on the ground in Syria during years of operations against IS, hold an estimated 12,000 IS suspects in a number of different facilities in northeastern Syria.