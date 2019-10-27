Pelosi takes jab at Trump for being kept in the dark on Baghdadi killing while Russia was notified

In an official statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed displeasure with President Donald Trump for keeping congressional leaders in the dark about the military assault that ended with the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — but notified Russia instead.

During an early morning press conference, Trump admitted he did not share information with the so-called “Gang of 8,” but that he keep Russia up to date.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

In her statement, Pelosi commended the military for the raid, but slipped in a pointed jab at the president by warning “The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance.”

You can see her statement below:

Per @nancycordes: Aide to @SpeakerPelosi confirms that, as POTUS said in his announcement, she wasn’t informed beforehand.

Pelosi statement, h/t @alanhe: “The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance.” — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 27, 2019