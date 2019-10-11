Pete Buttigieg delivers epic answer when asked if ‘religious liberty’ should be used to deny service to LGBTQ people
“Any freedom that we honor in this country has limits when it comes to harming other people.”
Pete Buttigieg has the definitive answer to those who think their religious liberty takes priority over equality for LGBTQ people in America.
Buttigieg, one of nine top Democratic presidential candidates to participate in Thursday evening’s HRC Equality Town Hall on CNN, was asked if he thinks people should be able to deny service to LGBTQ people based on so-called religious liberty.
Or, as business owner and audience member Andrew Beaudoin asked, “As a Christian, can you point to any teachings in faith which state things like, ‘Thou shalt not serve the gays meatloaf in diner?’”
The South Bend, Indiana mayor who is currently ranked in fourth place, offered this balanced response.
“Without telling others how to worship, the Christian tradition that I belong to instructs me to identify with the marginalized and to recognize that the greatest thing that any of us has to offer is love,” Buttigieg said. “Religious liberty is an important principle in this country, and we honor that. It’s also the case that any freedom that we honor in this country has limits when it comes to harming other people.”
“We say that the right to free speech does not include the right to yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.”
“A famous justice once said, ‘My right to swing my fist ends where somebody else’s nose begins.’ And the right to religious freedom ends where religion is being used as an excuse to harm other people,” Buttigieg said strongly, to great applause.
“When religion is used in that way, to me, it makes God smaller,” the South Bend mayor added.
He went on to say that using religion to harm or discriminate against LGBTQ people is “an insult, not only to us as LGBTQ people, but I think it’s an insult to faith, to believe that it could be used to hurt people in that way.”
Watch:
“The right to religious freedom ends where religion is being used as an excuse to harm other people.”
Presidential candidate @PeteButtigieg on religion, discrimination and equality. #EqualityTownHall https://t.co/FhDU1nMqaK pic.twitter.com/Mck0vBjhg0
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 11, 2019
2020 Election
Pete Buttigieg delivers epic answer when asked if ‘religious liberty’ should be used to deny service to LGBTQ people
Pete Buttigieg has the definitive answer to those who think their religious liberty takes priority over equality for LGBTQ people in America.
Buttigieg, one of nine top Democratic presidential candidates to participate in Thursday evening's HRC Equality Town Hall on CNN, was asked if he thinks people should be able to deny service to LGBTQ people based on so-called religious liberty.
2020 Election
National security officials knew Trump was going to extort Ukraine president before call – and they rang the alarm
The Washington Post has just reported that several national security officials were aware President Donald Trump – even before his infamous July 25 telephone call – would be trying to extort the president of Ukraine in a military funds for dirt scheme so egregious it has led directly to an impeachment inquiry.
2020 Election
WATCH: Eric Trump leads #MAGA rally crowd in ‘lock him up’ chant against Hunter Biden
One of President Donald Trump's sons led a crowd into chants of "lock him up" against Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The chant occured as Eric Trump was warming up the crowd at a campaign rally in Minneapolis for his father.
"You know guys, I was on the campaign trail in 2016 with my father," Eric Trump said. "We went all over the place. We campaigned as a family, fought like hell. We are stronger today than we were in 2016."
"We are going to win this state, make no mistake about it," he promised. "How do you think Elizabeth Warren is feeling right now when she sees this crowd? I don't think she's feeling too good."