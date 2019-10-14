Police officer sues Ava Duvernay for depiction of interrogation technique used on the Central Park Five

On Monday, TMZ reported that former police officer John Reid is suing director Ava Duvernay over her depiction of the “Reid Technique” used against the young, Black suspects known as the Central Park Five in the Netflix film “When They See Us.”
Reid is claiming defamation, insisting that the film’s depiction of his methods are wrong.
“You squeezed statements out of them after 42 hours of questioning and coercing, without food, bathroom breaks, withholding parental supervision,” said a prosecution staffer to a detective in the movie. “The Reid Technique has been universally rejected. That’s truth to you.”
Reid denies that his technique calls for withholding parental supervision, and says that it takes extra care with treatment of minors.
Duvernay, for her part, says that “we did our research” into the case. Neither she nor Netflix have commented on the lawsuit.
The wrongful conviction of the Central Park Five, who were accused of raping a New York City jogger and were released after later evidence implicated the real perpetrator, has become a cultural symbol of racial bias in policing.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.