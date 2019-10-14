Quantcast
Police officer sues Ava Duvernay for depiction of interrogation technique used on the Central Park Five

October 14, 2019

On Monday, TMZ reported that former police officer John Reid is suing director Ava Duvernay over her depiction of the “Reid Technique” used against the young, Black suspects known as the Central Park Five in the Netflix film “When They See Us.”

Reid is claiming defamation, insisting that the film’s depiction of his methods are wrong.

“You squeezed statements out of them after 42 hours of questioning and coercing, without food, bathroom breaks, withholding parental supervision,” said a prosecution staffer to a detective in the movie. “The Reid Technique has been universally rejected. That’s truth to you.”

Reid denies that his technique calls for withholding parental supervision, and says that it takes extra care with treatment of minors.

Duvernay, for her part, says that “we did our research” into the case. Neither she nor Netflix have commented on the lawsuit.

The wrongful conviction of the Central Park Five, who were accused of raping a New York City jogger and were released after later evidence implicated the real perpetrator, has become a cultural symbol of racial bias in policing.

Rudy Giuliani’s bank records part of investigation by federal prosecutors: report

1 min ago

October 14, 2019

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is having his banking records scrutinized as part of the federal criminal investigation into his dealings in the Ukraine.

The report says that prosecutors are also looking into his work for a city mayor in the country.

Giuliani has been a central figure in Trump's apparent scheme to extort the Ukrainian president into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, holding military aid appropriated by Congress hostage until the country investigates "corruption."

National Enquirer and AMI shredded ‘sensitive Trump-related documents’ hidden in a safe right before he was elected: report

October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019

President Donald Trump's foreign election interference in the 2020 election may soon be eclipsed by his a renewed focus into his 2016 campaign after a bombshell revelation in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow.

"American Media, Inc. and the National Enquirer shredded sensitive Donald Trump-related documents that had been held in a top-secret safe right before Trump was elected in 2016, according to fresh allegations made in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow," Politico reported Monday.

