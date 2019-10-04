Posting $24.6 million third-quarter haul, Warren far surpasses Biden ‘without one single fancy fundraiser’
“The online small dollar operations of Bernie and Warren are disrupting the old campaign model.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Friday that her 2020 presidential campaign raised $24.6 million from an average donation of $26 in the third quarter of 2019, easily surpassing the totals posted by centrist Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.
The only Democratic White House hopeful who raised more than Warren in the third quarter was Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who raked in $25.3 million from an average donation of $18.
“Close your eyes and picture Wall Street bankers scowling into their catered breakfast,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in an email Friday.
Sanders and Warren’s combined fundraising total of nearly $50 million over the last three months—all without holding big-money fundraisers—was hailed by progressives as a forceful demonstration of the power of grassroots organizing and bold policy ideas.
“The progressives just raised $50 million in one quarter. And they did it without one single fancy fundraiser,” tweeted Rebecca Katz, founder of progressive consulting firm New Deal Strategies. “Hot damn.”
Adam Jentleson, public affairs director at the anti-corruption advocacy group Democracy Forward, compared the progressive senators’ combined total to that of Biden and Buttigieg, who both relied heavily on high-dollar events hosted by corporate executives:
Bernie + Warren = 0 high-dollar fundraisers = $49.9M in Q3
Biden + Pete = soooo many high-dollar fundraisers = $34.3M in Q3
Politico reporter Alex Thompson tweeted Friday that “the most valuable resource on every campaign is the candidate’s time.”
“Joe, Pete, and [Sen.] Kamala [Harris] are dedicating a lot of that to raising money and yet are being outraised,” said Thompson. “The online small-dollar operations of Bernie and Warren are disrupting the old campaign model.”
Despite big-money events, Joe Biden raises $10 million less in third quarter than ‘small-donor-only socialist’ Bernie Sanders
"If your ideas are actually popular, you can raise lots of money without relying on lobbyist fundraisers."
Former Vice President Joe Biden's heavy reliance on high-dollar fundraisers with billionaire real estate tycoons, insurance CEOs, and natural gas executives did not appear to pay off in the third quarter of 2019 as Biden's campaign Thursday night announced he raised $15.2 million during that period, trailing by over $10 million the grassroots haul posted by rival White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.
‘Doesn’t rule out potential mental issue,’ says Ocasio-Cortez after learning #EatTheBabies was stunt by pro-Trump trolls
"I was concerned there was a woman in crisis and want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately," Democrat from New York had said earlier.
After an exchange during a local town hall event in her congressional district kicked off the viral hashtag #EatTheBabies on social media Thursday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded with a call for compassion and told right-wingers waging attacks to "knock it off" in the name of decency.
Trump talked to China about Biden’s ‘political prospects’ in June – and Elizabeth Warren’s also: Report
It seems President Donald Trump isn't just afraid of running against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020. According to CNN the U.S. President back in June talked about Biden's "political prospects" with the President of China. But he also discussed Senator Elizabeth Warren's. Warren is currently fighting Biden for the first-place slot in the Democratic primary and has already won the top rung in several state polls, although Biden is still considered the front-runner.