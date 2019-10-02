President of Finland courageously throws shade at Trump: ‘You have a great democracy. Keep it going on’
Hours after sitting quietly through President Donald Trump’s 16-minute Oval Office meltdown the President of Finland and the President of the United States held a joint press conference. President Sauli Niinistö decided to not hold his tongue this time.
President Niinistö told reporters he had some free time and decided to visit several Washington, D.C. museums and Arlington National Cemetery. Niinistö noted he spent time at the Museum of African-American History, and the National Museum of the American Indian.
“Mr. President, you have a great democracy,” President Niinistöv observed, looking at Trump. “Keep it going on,” he courageously warned.
“You have here a great democracy,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö tells Pres. Trump, after saying he’d visited several museums in Washington, D.C. “Keep it going on.” https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/Zval2ZA012
— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019
And he admonished President Trump.
Talking about Finland’s respect for democracy and human rights, President Niinistö proclaimed, “The stronger Europe we have, the stronger a partner you have.”
If all that weren’t enough, the Finnish president then went on to discuss climate change. President Trump is an adamant climate denier.
“If we lose the arctic we lose the globe,” Niinistö bravely stated.
“I used to say that if we lose the Arctic, we lose the globe,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö says in a joint press conference with President Trump, warning of environmental challenges, climate problems and melting of sea ice in the Arctic https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/9dAm3KKVUK
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2019
Breaking Banner
MSNBC anchor blasts Trump for ‘lying to the American people — and the world’ at unhinged presser
President Donald Trump alternated between rage and self-pity while ranting about Congressional investigations and press coverage during a joint press conference with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.
Immediately following Trump's remarks, which ended with him saying America would be "far great" without CNN, MSNBC's Ali Velshi blasted the president.
"President Donald Trump, lying to the American people -- and the world -- at a pace perhaps we haven’t seen before," Velshi reported.
"Just in the course of the five minutes since I’ve been sitting in this chair, the president uttered several lies including the fact that the United States has provided more to Ukraine than European countries, the Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in the world, there have been no presidential victories on trade prior to his arrival," he noted. "And he was corrected by Jeff Mason reminding him that a current WTO ruling that was issued today is actually the subject of many years of effort by the United States, none of which — virtually none of which -- involved Donald Trump."
‘Are you talking to me?’: Trump freaks out at reporter for asking about Biden smear three times in a row
President Donald Trump on Wednesday battled a reporter who wanted to know what he had asked the president of Ukraine to do regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"Mr. President, can you just make clear right here what you did you want with regard to [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] and Hunter and Joe Biden?" the president was asked by Jeff Mason of Reuters.
Trump deflected with a long answer about corruption in Ukraine.
But the correspondent pressed: "What did you want about Biden?"
"Biden and his son are stone cold crooked, and you know it," the president snapped back.
President of Finland courageously throws shade at Trump: ‘You have a great democracy. Keep it going on’
Hours after sitting quietly through President Donald Trump's 16-minute Oval Office meltdown the President of Finland and the President of the United States held a joint press conference. President Sauli Niinistö decided to not hold his tongue this time.
President Niinistö told reporters he had some free time and decided to visit several Washington, D.C. museums and Arlington National Cemetery. Niinistö noted he spent time at the Museum of African-American History, and the National Museum of the American Indian.