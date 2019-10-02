President of Finland courageously throws shade at Trump: ‘You have a great democracy. Keep it going on’

Hours after sitting quietly through President Donald Trump’s 16-minute Oval Office meltdown the President of Finland and the President of the United States held a joint press conference. President Sauli Niinistö decided to not hold his tongue this time.

President Niinistö told reporters he had some free time and decided to visit several Washington, D.C. museums and Arlington National Cemetery. Niinistö noted he spent time at the Museum of African-American History, and the National Museum of the American Indian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. President, you have a great democracy,” President Niinistöv observed, looking at Trump. “Keep it going on,” he courageously warned.

“You have here a great democracy,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö tells Pres. Trump, after saying he’d visited several museums in Washington, D.C. “Keep it going on.” https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/Zval2ZA012 — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019

And he admonished President Trump.

Talking about Finland’s respect for democracy and human rights, President Niinistö proclaimed, “The stronger Europe we have, the stronger a partner you have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If all that weren’t enough, the Finnish president then went on to discuss climate change. President Trump is an adamant climate denier.

“If we lose the arctic we lose the globe,” Niinistö bravely stated.

“I used to say that if we lose the Arctic, we lose the globe,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö says in a joint press conference with President Trump, warning of environmental challenges, climate problems and melting of sea ice in the Arctic https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/9dAm3KKVUK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2019