Prominent congressman warns House investigators have ‘direct evidence’ key impeachment witnesses are ‘talking to each other’
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is out with a warning Thursday morning. The prominent Democrat who sits on the powerful House Intelligence and House Judiciary committees says there is “direct evidence” that “very key witnesses” in the impeachment inquiry are “talking to each other.”
Congressman Swalwell explains that’s a problem because “we don’t want them to tailor their testimony to each other, we don’t want them to manufacture alibis, so we’re trying to protect the information as much as we can before we bring it forward to the public.”
Swalwell would not identify which witnesses are speaking to each other, and would not verify if they are coordinating their testimonies, but he did say the evidence has come “very recently,” suggesting it could be from witnesses who recently have testified.
“We want the unvarnished truth,” he continued. “We don’t want the ‘truth’ that protects you or shields you from culpability, and that’s why we’re doing this in a closed fashion – closed to the public, not to the 120 members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, who have access to the room.”
On Wednesday about 30 House Republicans stormed a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), where a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense was slated to deliver testimony. Republicans falsely claim there is insufficient transparency despite a quarter of House Republicans having full access to depositions and testimonies, and get equal time to question witnesses.
Watch:
JUST NOW: "We have evidence, very recently, that there are witnesses in our case who are talking to each other."
Dem Rep @ericswalwell suggests impeachment witnesses might be tailoring testimony.@NewDay pic.twitter.com/11CjPdKumy
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 24, 2019
Dem lawmaker calls for cutting off Trump aides’ paychecks if they ignore Congress and refuse to testify
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday morning, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said that Congress should use the power of the purse strings and cut off paychecks to any White House official who ignores a subpoena to appear before a House committee investigating Donald Trump's administration.
Speaking with the hosts, the California lawmaker also took a few shots at the GOP lawmakers who stormed a closed-door meeting, comparing them to high schoolers pulling a "stunt" then leaving a mess behind.
"The Oversight Committee has been focused on all the corruption in this administration, but we have also been painfully in a position of not being able to access the information we need because there's been such a resistance to giving us documents that we need to do our jobs," Speier explained.
Fox legal analyst Andrew Napolitano shatters GOP’s talking points about ‘secret’ impeachment hearings
The ultimate purpose of House Republicans illegally storming a SCIF was to reinforce a narrative they have been cultivating to turn the public against impeachment: The hearings are secret and therefore Democrats must be hiding something from the American people.
But Thursday's edition of "Fox & Friends," conservative former judge and Trump-skeptic legal analyst Andrew Napolitano demolished that talking point in conversation with anchors Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.
"Let me tell you what I did, Kilmeade, I read the House rules," said Napolitano. "And as frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors, the hearings for which Congressman Schiff is presiding, they are consistent with the rules."