Republican leader accidentally confesses to Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seemed to accidentally confess that there was a “quid pro quo” between President Donald Trump and Ukraine when he spoke to CNN reporter Manu Raju.
Raju asked McCarthy about Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony that Trump delayed all Ukraine military aid until President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would do a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.
“There was no quid pro quo – it is not and no one has ever said in there it is a quid pro quo,” insisted McCarthy.
But in his next comment, McCarthy seemed to indicate he was confused what the “quid pro quo” actually means in this situation and who was responsible for it.
“Quid pro quo meaning that somebody exchanged something for something else to happen,” he said. “Name me one thing that Ukraine did to release the money. Nothing.”
The requirement that Ukraine do something to release the money is the “quid pro quo.” Ukraine refusing to comply with the quid pro quo doesn’t mean there wasn’t a quid pro quo from Trump. In fact, McCarthy just confessed Trump was holding the money back until “Ukraine did [something] to release the money,” as he said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.