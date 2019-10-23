Republican leader accidentally confesses to Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seemed to accidentally confess that there was a “quid pro quo” between President Donald Trump and Ukraine when he spoke to CNN reporter Manu Raju.

Raju asked McCarthy about Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony that Trump delayed all Ukraine military aid until President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would do a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“There was no quid pro quo – it is not and no one has ever said in there it is a quid pro quo,” insisted McCarthy.

But in his next comment, McCarthy seemed to indicate he was confused what the “quid pro quo” actually means in this situation and who was responsible for it.

“Quid pro quo meaning that somebody exchanged something for something else to happen,” he said. “Name me one thing that Ukraine did to release the money. Nothing.”

The requirement that Ukraine do something to release the money is the “quid pro quo.” Ukraine refusing to comply with the quid pro quo doesn’t mean there wasn’t a quid pro quo from Trump. In fact, McCarthy just confessed Trump was holding the money back until “Ukraine did [something] to release the money,” as he said.

