Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican leader accidentally confesses to Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seemed to accidentally confess that there was a “quid pro quo” between President Donald Trump and Ukraine when he spoke to CNN reporter Manu Raju.

Raju asked McCarthy about Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony that Trump delayed all Ukraine military aid until President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would do a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no quid pro quo – it is not and no one has ever said in there it is a quid pro quo,” insisted McCarthy.

But in his next comment, McCarthy seemed to indicate he was confused what the “quid pro quo” actually means in this situation and who was responsible for it.

“Quid pro quo meaning that somebody exchanged something for something else to happen,” he said. “Name me one thing that Ukraine did to release the money. Nothing.”

The requirement that Ukraine do something to release the money is the “quid pro quo.” Ukraine refusing to comply with the quid pro quo doesn’t mean there wasn’t a quid pro quo from Trump. In fact, McCarthy just confessed Trump was holding the money back until “Ukraine did [something] to release the money,” as he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘How much did you get for your soul?’ Internet dogpiles Lindsey Graham after he walks back criticism of SCIF raid

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to have reached the limit of his capacity to defend his own party when a gang of House Republicans raided a sensitive, compartmented information facility where an impeachment hearing was taking place and illegally bringing in recording equipment. Initially Graham criticized the Republicans behind the stunt, calling it "nuts."

Later, however, he changed his mind and decided the demonstration was fine with him, offering this explanation:

CORRECTION:

I was initially told House GOP took the SCIF by force – basically like a GOP version of Occupy Wall Street.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We lost New Mexico to Mexico’: Internet breaks into hysterics over Trump wanting to build border wall on Colorado

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

The president of the United States indicated he accidentally forgot where the state of Colorado was during his speech to an energy conference of fracking companies Wednesday.

Trump told the audience he was building a "wall" in Colorado, which is the state just north of New Mexico. If Trump was referring to his U.S.-Mexico border wall, it's the southern New Mexico border on which he intends to build the wall.

It prompted many to wonder if the president whipped out his fact-changing Sharpie yet again.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani henchmen caught on tape doing statewide tour for Indiana Republicans during 2018 election

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

New images of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman with prominent Republicans emerged on Wednesday.

"Two associates of Rudy Giuliani who are accused of illegally funneling foreign money into U.S. campaigns attended an Indiana Republican event promoting U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and others just days before the 2018 election," the Indy Star reports.

"The reason remains a mystery," the newspaper noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image