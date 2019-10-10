Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican shreds Trump for bragging about securing just two ISIS terrorists as Turkey attacks the Kurds

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday evening, clearly stung by ongoing criticism from his own party about the abandonment of defense operations in northern Syria, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to highlight how U.S. forces had already secured two militant ISIS fighters:

ADVERTISEMENT

One person who was not impressed was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who quickly pointed out that ISIS is more than just those two people:

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinzinger, himself a veteran of the Iraq war, has been one of the president’s biggest GOP critics on the Syria pullout, which is widely expected to empower Turkey and endanger Kurdish forces who have fought alongside the United States.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump brutally mocked for crying about Fox News poll showing majority support for impeachment: ‘Congratulations! You finally cracked 50 percent!’

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump raged against Fox News after one of its polls showed majority support for impeachment, and he was swiftly buried in mockery.

The poll showed a record-high 51 percent support Trump's impeachment and removal, compared to 40 percent who oppose impeachment, and Trump singled out the pollster and some of the conservative network's on-air talent.

...Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They suck!’ Trump melts down at Fox News after one of its polls shows majority support impeachment

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged against Fox News after its latest poll shows that a majority of Americans now back impeaching him.

"From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good Fox News poll," the president wrote on Twitter. "Whoever their Pollster is, they suck."

The president then pivoted toward attacking Fox News contributors and personalities who have been critical of his actions.

"Fox News is also much different than it used to be in the good old days," he wrote. "With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice and I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, Donna Brazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from CNN), and others, Fox News doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Utah anti-impeachment rally hilariously backfires as Trump critics vastly outnumber supporters

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

An anti-impeachment rally held in Utah this week massively backfired after Trump supporters were vastly outnumbered by opponents of the president.

The Salt Lake Tribune's Lee Davidson reports that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee this week held a rally outside the offices of Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) to get him to back off his support of impeaching President Donald Trump.

However, writes Davidson, the rally blew up in the Trump campaign's faces when "the freshman congressman’s supporters and Trump critics showed up with about three times as many people to outshout them."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image