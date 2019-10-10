Republican shreds Trump for bragging about securing just two ISIS terrorists as Turkey attacks the Kurds

On Wednesday evening, clearly stung by ongoing criticism from his own party about the abandonment of defense operations in northern Syria, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to highlight how U.S. forces had already secured two militant ISIS fighters:

In case the Kurds or Turkey lose control, the United States has already taken the 2 ISIS militants tied to beheadings in Syria, known as the Beetles, out of that country and into a secure location controlled by the U.S. They are the worst of the worst! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

One person who was not impressed was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who quickly pointed out that ISIS is more than just those two people:

Ah the other 10,000 no biggie, at least you got the “big two.” Campaign promise fail. https://t.co/QcRdTZst4k — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinzinger, himself a veteran of the Iraq war, has been one of the president’s biggest GOP critics on the Syria pullout, which is widely expected to empower Turkey and endanger Kurdish forces who have fought alongside the United States.