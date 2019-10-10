Republicans have ‘no one to blame but themselves’ for Trump’s Syria disaster: conservative Jennifer Rubin
Responding to the growing chorus of Republicans breaking with President Trump over his decision to withdraw a contingent of US troops from northeast Syria, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin argued that those same Republicans have no one to blame but themselves for Trump’s potentially disastrous decision.
According to Rubin, “Trump betrays American democracy at the drop of a hat” with his continuous praise of dictators and alienation of US allies. So, Rubin asks, what did they expect he would do when it came to the Kurds?
“Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Tex.), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Graham as well as House Republican hawks have not only defended but also now support for reelection a president who has defended and promoted the interests of American foes (e.g., Russia, North Korea) time and again,” Rubin writes. “Without them, Trump could not fend off impeachment; without them, he would not have clear-sailing to a second term in which even more allies could be betrayed.”
Thanks to “partisan tribalism,” Republicans are now married to Trump’s failures, Rubin argues. The GOP is now on the side of a “know-nothing president whose foreign policy is worse, by leaps and bounds, than President Barack Obama’s, whom these same Republicans decried as weak and lacking belief in American exceptionalism.”
In conclusion, Rubin calls on “the Cheneys, the Grahams and the rest” to take a stand and forget about their obsession with reelecting Trump.
“Hold him accountable for betraying American democracy.”
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
AG Barr met with Rupert Murdoch as Trump airs his grievances with Fox News on Twitter: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr paid a visit to the home of Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul whose parent company owns Fox News.
This comes as President Donald Trump is growing increasingly angry at Fox News, dissatisfied with the fact that the anchors on the news side of the company are not universally praising him and that the polling company they contract with is showing an increase in support for impeachment.
This morning, Trump lashed out at the latest poll that found 51 percent in favor, saying that “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”
Breaking Banner
A lawless president shows why we must strengthen whistleblower protections
An open letter from more than 100 former national security officials applauds the “responsible whistleblower” who came forward with information about President Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
While the identity of the whistleblower is unknown, “we do know that he or she is an employee of the U.S. Government,” the signatories say. “As such, he or she has by law the right—and indeed the responsibility—to make known, through appropriate channels, indications of serious wrongdoing.” In other words, the obligation to disclose wrongdoing in official channels justifies protection from the law—and from the media.
Breaking Banner
17 former Watergate special prosecutors band together to declare that Trump should be impeached
A group of 17 former Watergate special prosecutors are coming together to lend their support to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
As the former prosecutors explained in a Washington Post piece, there is "compelling facie evidence that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses." They said that it is sufficient enough evidence for impeachment unless it can be disproved by similarly compelling evidence.
While the decision on impeachment belongs to the House of Representatives, the former prosecutors believe the House should move forward, "fairly, openly and promptly."