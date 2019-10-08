White House vows to cooperate with impeachment inquiry — as long as it doesn’t happen
The White House will cooperate with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s solicitation of foreign election assistance — as long as there is not an actual investigation, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
The demand came in a call “orchestrated” by the White House, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsy reported.
The administration is seeking a “full halt” to any interviews or document requests, which essentially block any investigation.
Senior administration official, in call orchestrated by White House, declined to specify what would need to change for White House to cooperate with impeachment inquiry. A "full halt," official says on the call, of interviews or document requests.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 8, 2019