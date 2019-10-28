Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans will try to poison all the evidence collected in the impeachment inquiry: CBS reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, House Democrats moved forward with a formal vote to advance to the next stage of the impeachment inquiry — the first such vote that will be taken, and a direct rebuke of claims from President Donald Trump and his allies that the inquiry is illegitimate.

But as CBS’s Steven Portnoy noted on Twitter, Republicans may yet still try to claim that everything in the investigation is illegitimate up to this point, and thus cannot be used for impeachment purposes:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Such an argument would almost certainly carry no weight in the Democratic-controlled House. But it could be an escape hatch for Trump-loyal senators to ignore the evidence against the president and vote to acquit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Army Colonel to testify it was his ‘sacred duty’ to report Trump’s Ukraine call to superiors: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman give damning testimony against President Donald Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, The New York Times reported Monday.

"Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman of the Army, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, twice registered internal objections about how Mr. Trump and his inner circle were treating Ukraine, out of what he called a “sense of duty,” he plans to tell the inquiry, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida GOP suffers ‘significant setback’ as $5 million fundraiser cancelled over ‘infighting’ and ‘turmoil’: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

Chaos in the Republican Party of Florida has resulted in the indefinite postponement of the group's largest fundraiser.

On Monday morning, Politico's Florida Playbook reported on the disarray among Florida Republicans.

"Newly hired Republican Party of Florida executive director Peter O’Rourke was hammered after investigators found rampant abuses in the Department of Veterans Affairs whistleblower office he previously ran. You can read more about that below, but let's look ahead to what it could mean for the party at large," Politico reported. "The bombshell caught nearly every state party official who will talk about it (looking at you Gov. Ron DeSantis and RPOF Chairman Joe Gruters) off guard, and has set the grassroots ablaze."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Put the elf back on the shelf’: Internet mocks news that Jeff Sessions could run for his old Senate seat

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, Politico reported that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering a run for his old Senate seat in Alabama — a move that would push him hard up against the filing deadline, throw him into an already-crowded primary that includes fired judge and accused pedophile Roy Moore and football coach Tommy Tuberville, and potentially draw opposition from President Donald Trump.

Whatever the political implications of the decision, commenters on social media had a field day, ruthlessly mocking Sessions:

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image