Russia expert said to be leaving NSC the day before testifying in impeachment hearings: report

On Wednesday, NPR reported that Tim Morrison, the Russia adviser on President Donald Trump’s National Security Council, is expected to leave the White House.

Morrison, a hawkish conservative strategist appointed by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, is scheduled to testify before House investigators as part of the impeachment inquiry on Thursday. He is the first sitting member of the White House to do so — in the face of posturing from the administration that officials will not cooperate with the investigation.

Former Ukrainian envoy William Taylor previously testified to Congress that he learned from Morrison about EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland telling a Ukrainian official that military aid was conditional on the country opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.