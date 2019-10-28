Quantcast
Connect with us

Second GOP senator comes out against Lindsey Graham’s resolution complaining about impeachment

Published

2 days ago

on

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was the first GOP senator to come out against a resolution by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that argues against the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“I have been critical of the House not holding a vote to authorize the inquiry but the House determines its own procedures,” Collins told Politico. “Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins, who is facing a tough re-election in Maine in 2020, was joined in opposition by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is not running for re-election until 2022.

“As awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate to the House how to determine their own rules,” Murkowski said.

Trump himself also question the utility of Graham’s move.

“I’d rather go into the details of the case rather than process,” Trump said. “Process is good, but I think you ought to look at the case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is the third GOP senator to not co-sponsor Graham’s resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Colbert wants to know how can you edit a transcript and still leave in all the crimes you did

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Late Show host Stephen Colbert

Comedian Stephen Colbert had a Halloween-themed "Don and the Giant Impeach" update during Wednesday's "The Late Show."

"No matter how much the Republicans don't want it, the impeachment inquiry isn't going away, it is here to stay," Colbert observed. "This relationship is getting serious -- it's unpacked its bags, it's put its toothbrush in the little cup above the sink."

The comedian said that when Republicans ask where the relationship is going, they're told "all the way to the White House."

The host then announced that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was granting him an "exclusive" interview following Thursday's vote of the House of Representatives on an impeachment resolution.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is Trump just too dumb to do crimes? Here’s why that defense won’t fly

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Donald Trump is angry that his allies think he's a nimrod, at least according to Asawin Suebsaeng of the Daily Beast. White House sources have told Suebsaeng that Trump is privately whining that "people should stop saying he’s too dumb or incompetent to do crimes," and bragging that he is, on the contrary, totally smart enough to escape accountability for his criminal behavior.

The immediate impetus for this tantrum is a Wall Street editorial last week that, with a stench of desperation detectable even through a computer screen, argued that Trump can't possibly be guilty of making quid pro quo demands for political assistance in exchange for military aid from the Ukrainian leadership because he is, quite literally, too stupid to pull such a thing off.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NSC official Alexander Vindman’s testimony appears to contradict Rick Perry’s claims about Ukraine

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

he testimony of a senior White House official appeared to contradict Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s repeated denials that he never heard the Bidens discussed in connection to the administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, revealed in his testimony to Congress that he twice reported President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine as a potential national security risk and said that key quotes referring to former Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian firm whose board included Biden’s son Hunter, were omitted from the partial transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman also contradicted denials Perry made to the press about Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image