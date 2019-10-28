Second GOP senator comes out against Lindsey Graham’s resolution complaining about impeachment

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was the first GOP senator to come out against a resolution by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that argues against the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“I have been critical of the House not holding a vote to authorize the inquiry but the House determines its own procedures,” Collins told Politico. “Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry.”

Collins, who is facing a tough re-election in Maine in 2020, was joined in opposition by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is not running for re-election until 2022.

“As awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate to the House how to determine their own rules,” Murkowski said.

Trump himself also question the utility of Graham’s move.

“I’d rather go into the details of the case rather than process,” Trump said. “Process is good, but I think you ought to look at the case.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is the third GOP senator to not co-sponsor Graham’s resolution.

