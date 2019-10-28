Senator slams Trump for shattering yet another norm by keeping Pelosi in the dark about ISIS raid
After it was reported that President Trump left top Democratic leaders in the dark leading up to the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) slammed Trump, accusing him of violating a “long tradition” of presidents keeping both sides of the aisle in the loop when it comes to military operations.
“There is a long tradition of the President notifying leaders in Congress of both parties when there’s a sensitive operation underway,” Coons told CNN this Monday. “But to disrespect the speaker of the House, who is in the direct line of succession to the President, and to not inform bipartisan leaders in Congress, to only inform a few Republicans, I think was just one more important norm of cooperation shattered by this President.”
According to Coons, Trump should trust that Congress would not leak sensitive details. He also said that he was disturbed at how much detail Trump shared about the raid after it took place.
“When fighting ISIS and terrorism, we aren’t Democrats and Republicans. We’re Americans,” he said.
CNN say that those kept out of the loop before the raid happened were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.
Senator slams Trump for shattering yet another norm by keep Pelosi in the dark about ISIS raid
After it was reported that President Trump left top Democratic leaders in the dark leading up to the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) slammed Trump, accusing him of violating a "long tradition" of presidents keeping both sides of the aisle in the loop when it comes to military operations.
"There is a long tradition of the President notifying leaders in Congress of both parties when there's a sensitive operation underway," Coons told CNN this Monday. "But to disrespect the speaker of the House, who is in the direct line of succession to the President, and to not inform bipartisan leaders in Congress, to only inform a few Republicans, I think was just one more important norm of cooperation shattered by this President."
Breaking Banner
Republicans aren’t flailing or desperate: Their attack on impeachment is strategic — and it just might work
President Trump left the safe bubble of his properties and his rallies to venture out into a world where people don't cheer ecstatically whenever he appears. He attended the fifth game of the World Series on Sunday night at Nationals Park in Washington, and was lustily booed by the crowd, some of whom also held up impeachment banners and chanted "Lock him up." Trump is not used to that sort of thing and he had a hard time hiding his discomfort.
He probably thought he was going to be received as a hero since earlier in the day he'd announced that U.S. Special Forces had staged a raid in Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Who has been declared dead several times before, to be fair.) No doubt he was gravely disappointed to turn on the TV and see that the impeachment inquiry that is bedeviling him remains at the top of the news. If he had it in his head that wagging the ("beautiful, talented") dog would tamp down impeachment talk, by the time he got into his jammies on Sunday night he must have realized that it didn't work.
2020 Election
Here’s how Nancy Pelosi can call Trump’s bluff and destroy the White House argument against impeachment hearings
Based upon a specious contention from the White House -- and parroted by some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders - that the current House impeachment inquiries are unconstitutional, a long-time political analyst said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should call the president's bluff and hold a vote on going forward.
According to Michael Tomasky, writing for The Daily Beast, Pelosi holds a solid majority on the House that would likely grant approval and would stick a fork in one of the White House's main complaints.