Senator slams Trump for shattering yet another norm by keeping Pelosi in the dark about ISIS raid

After it was reported that President Trump left top Democratic leaders in the dark leading up to the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) slammed Trump, accusing him of violating a “long tradition” of presidents keeping both sides of the aisle in the loop when it comes to military operations.

“There is a long tradition of the President notifying leaders in Congress of both parties when there’s a sensitive operation underway,” Coons told CNN this Monday. “But to disrespect the speaker of the House, who is in the direct line of succession to the President, and to not inform bipartisan leaders in Congress, to only inform a few Republicans, I think was just one more important norm of cooperation shattered by this President.”

According to Coons, Trump should trust that Congress would not leak sensitive details. He also said that he was disturbed at how much detail Trump shared about the raid after it took place.

“When fighting ISIS and terrorism, we aren’t Democrats and Republicans. We’re Americans,” he said.

CNN say that those kept out of the loop before the raid happened were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.