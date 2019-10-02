Senator suggests at least 20 minutes are cut from rough transcript of Trump’s Ukraine conversation: ‘We don’t know what is missing’
The words “rough transcript” have often been used to describe a publicly released summation of President Donald Trump’s now-infamous July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; it was not a full transcript but rather, was based on what notetakers wrote down. And Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, has suggested that at least 20 minutes of the conversation are missing from the rough transcript/White House memo that has been publicly released.
Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, King asserted that according to an analysis by his staff, roughly two-thirds of the call time remain unaccounted for.
The 75-year-old King (who was a Democrat before 1993) told Cooper, “I had two staff members from my office the other day read it aloud, and we timed it. They read it in normal speaking pace. It took them ten minutes and 40 seconds; the phone call was 30 minutes. Now, we don’t know what is missing.”
The senator, however, noted that some of that time might have been taking up by translators. The 41-year-old Zelensky speaks English as well as Russian and Ukrainian, but English is not his native language.
King told Cooper, “The president of the Ukraine speaks English. If there was no translator, that raises a question of what’s in the other 20 minutes of that discussion.”
Because of that July 25 conversation, Trump is now facing an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after months of being the Democratic Party’s most prominent impeachment skeptic, changed her mind after learning that Trump tried to pressure Zelensky into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
King, during his CNN appearance, was highly critical of Trump’s claim that the intel whistleblower who reported the July 25 conversation committed an act of treason.
“The problem is the president feels that he is the state — you know, like Louis XIV,” King told Cooper. Trump, King added, wrongly believes that “criticism of him is treason against the United States.”
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million, trigger global cooling
The year is 2025 and militants have attacked India's parliament, killing most of its leaders. New Delhi retaliates by sending tanks into the part of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.
Fearing it will be overrun, Islamabad hits the invading forces with its battlefield nuclear weapons, triggering an escalating exchange that becomes the deadliest conflict in history and sends millions of tons of thick, black smoke into the upper atmosphere.
This scenario was modeled by researchers in a new paper published on Wednesday, which envisaged more than 100 million immediate deaths followed by global mass starvation as the planet enters a new period of cooling, with temperatures not seen since the last Ice Age.
Whistleblower contacted House Intel ‘for guidance’ before filing his complaint: NYT
The whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry had given the House Intelligence Committee a vague preview of his concerns while seeking information on how to file his complaint.
"The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials," The New York Times reported Wednesday.
CNN
‘He’s in a tailspin’: Source tells CNN Trump is off the rails and ‘it’s chaos inside the White House’
CNN political Analyst Gloria Borger observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seems to be "in a tailspin."
Borger's remarks followed a wild Oval Office press conference, in which Trump suggested that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be investigated for treason.
"He's in a tailspin," Borger explained. "I was communicating yesterday with somebody very close to the White House who said, 'Look, it's chaos inside the White House. There is nobody there who can say no to him. There's nobody blocking the door to his office.'"