'Sharpie corrected?' Internet cracks up as Trump continues to obsess over Fox News impeachment poll 5 days later

50 mins ago

President Donald Trump is still upset about the Fox News poll from last week that showed not only support for his impeachment, but it also showed him losing to Democratic challengers in the 2020 election.

When the poll was revealed, the president took to his rally stage to rant about Fox News not being supportive enough of him.

Attorney General Bill Barr met with News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch last week, raising suspicions that the Trump administration was trying to pressure the multinational mass media corporation – which owns Fox News – into providing more positive coverage of the president.

“The Fox Impeachment poll has turned out to be incorrect. This was announced on Friday. Despite this, the Corrupt New York Times used this poll in one of its stories, no mention of the correction which they knew about full well! ‘Fox News Pollster Braun Research Misrepresented Impeachment Poll: Analysis'” Trump said, citing an editorial by the conservative Murdoch-owned New York Post.

The president has any number of problems, both domestic and foreign, that he should be focusing on, but the obsession with the Fox News poll and news reporters seems to be a significant focus, if his tweets and public statements are any indications.

It prompted the internet to turn to mock the distracted president, specifically citing his sad and pathetic desperation.

49 mins ago

October 14, 2019

