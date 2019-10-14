‘Sharpie corrected?’ Internet cracks up as Trump continues to obsess over Fox News impeachment poll 5 days later

President Donald Trump is still upset about the Fox News poll from last week that showed not only support for his impeachment, but it also showed him losing to Democratic challengers in the 2020 election.

When the poll was revealed, the president took to his rally stage to rant about Fox News not being supportive enough of him.

Attorney General Bill Barr met with News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch last week, raising suspicions that the Trump administration was trying to pressure the multinational mass media corporation – which owns Fox News – into providing more positive coverage of the president.

“The Fox Impeachment poll has turned out to be incorrect. This was announced on Friday. Despite this, the Corrupt New York Times used this poll in one of its stories, no mention of the correction which they knew about full well! ‘Fox News Pollster Braun Research Misrepresented Impeachment Poll: Analysis'” Trump said, citing an editorial by the conservative Murdoch-owned New York Post.

….of the correction which they knew about full well! “Fox News Pollster Braun Research Misrepresented Impeachment Poll: Analysis” @NYPost — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

The president has any number of problems, both domestic and foreign, that he should be focusing on, but the obsession with the Fox News poll and news reporters seems to be a significant focus, if his tweets and public statements are any indications.

It prompted the internet to turn to mock the distracted president, specifically citing his sad and pathetic desperation.

Trump should be impeached and then taken away to jail. With cameras rolling. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) October 14, 2019

Innocent people are getting executed on the side of the road and he is tweeting this glib bullshit. https://t.co/ARGXWDqFlr — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 14, 2019

Let’s do it now and see… Should this motherfucker be impeached? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 14, 2019

Not even remotely true — Ryan (@ryrob97) October 14, 2019

People hate you. Live with it. — Comfortably Glum (@YGalanter) October 14, 2019

Seek help dude — (@someknew) October 14, 2019

Was this after Barr “spoke” with Murdoch. — MJG ⛳️ (@MJGWrites) October 14, 2019

Just go already — Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) October 14, 2019

Murdoch changed it at the request of Barr. — Maia (@MaiaIsMyName13) October 14, 2019

What's incorrect about almost 50 percent in favor of impeachment? — Dani (@Dani_L_Sage) October 14, 2019

With all due respect Mr. President the least thing you need to worry about is a Fox Poll. — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) October 14, 2019

Kellyanne? Is that you? There's no way Trump tweeted these out this fast.

Now you're worried about fox being fake news? They've been a conspiracy theory Enquirer reality show from the start. — Yvonne (@whitewingdove70) October 14, 2019

Could it be that you dreamt that it was corrected? Or maybe it was a hallucination? Some medicines can induce such symptoms. Best to have this checked out. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 14, 2019

Looks like a certain whiny little manbaby is very colicky about his future… #Trump #impeach — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 14, 2019

Genuine question; In your “great and unmatched wisdom”, which of these make America great again?

– Betrayed a valuable ally

– Empowered Putin

– Brought ISIS back from the brink

– Endangered US troops

– Got bullied into allowing genocide Anyone? — Jehuty (@JehutyPrime) October 14, 2019

Boy you just hate the fact that they aren’t acting like state tv 100% of the time now don’t you!!…all lie all the time or you lose your shit…it’s hilariously weak — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) October 14, 2019

Have you Sharpied it correct then? — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) October 14, 2019

Was that what Barr was doing having a private meeting with Murdoch? Telling him he had to say the polls were wrong and to fire Shep Smith? — Rice Krispy Tweets (@kristirice47) October 14, 2019

Barr must have had some success talking to Rupert Murdoch at his house . Maybe he also had success with Deschutes Bank on the destroying of Trumps tax papers . But I'm certain Fox decided to rewrite their findings. — Vern Fite (@FiteVern) October 14, 2019

I couldn’t find a correction. There was a tabloid talking about “misinterpreting data” but it was total BS.

Definitely nothing from Fox — Matthew (@mattdodier) October 14, 2019

So it was 65% for impeachment…? — K Marie (@k_blindside) October 14, 2019

Nah the poll was fine. As are all the other polls showing exactly the same thing. Deal with it. — Pete Bacon (@BaconGrillin123) October 14, 2019

You better ask Fox to reissue their retraction! Never saw it and I follow their news feed. You are getting enough bad press with allowing those ISIS folks to escape in Syria🤡. — Walter Lemankiewicz (@WalterLemankiew) October 14, 2019