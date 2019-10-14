Shep Smith’s fill-in picks up where he left off by fact checking Trump’s claim he hasn’t abandoned the Kurds

In the wake of Shepard Smith stepping down as an anchor for Fox News, the network told Newsweek this Friday that “the 3 p.m. hour will remain a news hour called Fox News Reporting with Jon Scott and Trace Gallagher among the anchors filling in.”

Smith, whose record of balanced reporting gave him a reputation of being one of the more reliable voices at Fox, worried critics who said his departure would be a green light for the right-wing opinion faction at the network to become more prevalent. But it seems Smith’s replacement is picking up where he left off, as evidenced by a Monday report that wasn’t exactly favorable to President Trump’s decision to withdraw a contingent of US troops from northeast Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a preview for the upcoming hour, Trace Gallagher highlighted how “one the biggest fears” related to Trump’s apparent foreign policy blunder in Syria “is now unfolding.”

“Trump says we are not abandoning the Kurds, but last week he announced U.S. troops were pulling back from northeastern Syria, leaving the American-allied Kurds vulnerable to Turkey’s attack — and the Turkish military attacked several days later,” Gallagher said.

Watch the segment below: