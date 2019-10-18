‘Stand with Hong Kong’ shirts fill the stands at Nets game as NBA is protested for China subservience

The National Basketball Association was protested on Friday for bowing to pressure from China.

The NBA has been harshly criticized for standing by the oppressive regime instead of standing in solidarity with the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“Producer and activist Andrew Duncan bought 300 tickets to tonight’s Nets vs Raptors game and is hosting hundreds of Chinese pro-Democracy activists to protest the NBA,” New York magazine correspondent Yashar Ali reported Friday. “They’re all wearing ‘Stand With Hong Kong’ T-shirts.”

Photos from the protest:

1. Producer and activist Andrew Duncan bought 300 tickets to tonight's Nets vs Raptors game and is hosting hundreds of Chinese pro-Democracy activists to protest the NBA. They're all wearing "Stand With Hong Kong" t-shirts pic.twitter.com/pIcUwSLaPB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019

2. Hong Kong politician and activist Nathan Law at the Nets Vs Raptors game wearing the “Stand With Hong Kong” t-shirt pic.twitter.com/k7QTe6lmMi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019

3. Pro-democracy protestors at the Nets game. All wearing “Stand With Hong Kong” t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/RcgVafQ9WN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019

The Nets vs. Raptors game is packed to the brim with pro-Hong Kong democracy activists who are protesting the NBA with "Stand With Hong Kong" t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/aQZwMRgRsI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 19, 2019

A host of fans in Barclays Center for the #Nets preseason finale wearing shirts saying Stand With Hong Kong. It’s been peaceful and nobody has been ejected. Interesting to see how this plays out. Clearly this issue is following the #NBA back from China and coming stateside. pic.twitter.com/KRrSOTJGQg — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 19, 2019