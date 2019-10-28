Students: We were attacked with anti-LGBT slurs, told to ‘go back’ to our country, kicked out of party for being gay
Two students studying at the University of Memphis in Tennessee say they were threatened with physical violence, taunted with homophobic slurs, told to go back to their home country, and ultimately kicked out of a party for being gay.
“We were just wanting to have a night out for fun,” Benjamin Buckley told WMC.
“He’s like, we’re being kicked out because we’re gay. I wasn’t sure if I should believe him, like is this some sort of joke,” Luke Chapman added.
The two men from England, studying in the U.S., attended an off-campus frat party where they say they were verbally attacked.
WMC reports the two young men “say several male students forcibly kicked them out of the house, pushing them into the rain because they are gay.”
“When he chucked us out it was something along the lines of, ‘you don’t belong here f*****,’” Chapman says.
“He was screaming at us and called us f***** and all these things. And he looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to beat the f*** out of you. I’m going to beat the life out of you,” said Buckley.
“He just went, ‘go back to Great Britain, f*****,’” said Chapman.
The University of Memphis is investigating the incident.
The students say they want those responsible held accountable, but also want to open a conversation about homophobia on campus.
White House knew of Giuliani’s ‘shadow Ukraine policy’ earlier than previously thought: report
According to a new report from NBC News, the White House knew as early as May about the campaign by President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to apply pressure on the Ukrainian President.
The National Security Council was reportedly alarmed to hear that top White House Europe official, Fiona Hill, had learned of Giuliani's efforts to "shake up" the leadership at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company. After learning about the involvement of Giuliani "henchmen" Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who also helped in Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine's President to dig up dirt on the Bidens, Hills informed then-National Security Adviser John Bolton about what she'd learned.
Joint Chiefs chairman has no idea if Trump’s claim that Baghdadi was ‘whimpering and crying’ is true or not
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was unable to confirm President Donald Trump's account of the death of Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The president has repeatedly claimed that Baghdadi died "whimpering and crying," and Gen. Mark Milley said he had not verified that description.
"The secretary was asked the same question yesterday," Milley told reporters. "I know the president had planned to talk down to the unit and unit members, but I don’t know what the source of that was. I assume it was talking directly to unit and unit members.
Milley acknowledged that he had not spoken to any unit members who described Baghdadi's death in those terms.
Here’s why the White House counsel’s anti-impeachment letter hasn’t discouraged witnesses from testifying before Congress
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has drawn widespread criticism from Democrats, as well as some Never Trump conservatives, for the October 8 letter he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic heads of three House committees: Rep. Adam Schiff (chairman of the House Intelligence Committee), Rep. Eliot Engel (chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee) and the late Elijah E. Cummings (who chaired the House Oversight Committee before his death nine days later on October 17). In the letter, Cipollone denounced the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as illegitimate and stressed that the Trump Administration had no intention of cooperating. Regardless, plenty of witnesses have testified in connection with the inquiry, and journalist Michael Stern sheds some light on their decisions to testify in an October 28 article for Just Security.