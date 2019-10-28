Susan Collins wants nothing to do with Senate bill denouncing Trump impeachment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suffered a major setback in his effort to show that Republican senators are united in defense of President Donald Trump when Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Graham has authored a resolution complaining about the process of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s

Collins, who is facing a tough re-election in 2020, questioned the productivity of Graham’s move, Politico reported.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been critical of the House not holding a vote to authorize the inquiry but the House determines its own procedures,” Collins said. “Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry.”

On Monday, Trump also questioned the value of Graham’s focus on process complaints.

“I’d rather go into the details of the case rather than process,” Trump said. “Process is good, but I think you ought to look at the case.”

In addition to Collins, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have not co-sponsored Graham’s resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.politico.com/news/2019/10/28/susan-collins-senate-impeachment-060344