Quantcast
Connect with us

Susan Collins wants nothing to do with Senate bill denouncing Trump impeachment

Published

45 mins ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suffered a major setback in his effort to show that Republican senators are united in defense of President Donald Trump when Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Graham has authored a resolution complaining about the process of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s

Collins, who is facing a tough re-election in 2020, questioned the productivity of Graham’s move, Politico reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been critical of the House not holding a vote to authorize the inquiry but the House determines its own procedures,” Collins said. “Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry.”

On Monday, Trump also questioned the value of Graham’s focus on process complaints.

“I’d rather go into the details of the case rather than process,” Trump said. “Process is good, but I think you ought to look at the case.”

In addition to Collins, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have not co-sponsored Graham’s resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.politico.com/news/2019/10/28/susan-collins-senate-impeachment-060344


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Bush economist renounces the Republican Party: ‘Count me out’

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, Harvard economics professor Greg Mankiw, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a popular author of high school economics textbooks, announced on his blog that he is renouncing the Republican Party.

"The Republican Party has largely become the Party of Trump," wrote Mankiw, who is known for writing the 10 Principles of Economics. "Too many Republicans in Congress are willing, in the interest of protecting their jobs, to overlook Trump's misdeeds (just as too many Democrats did for Clinton during his impeachment). I have no interest in associating myself with that behavior."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North Carolina congressional gerrymander struck down — this time for good

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

On Monday, a state court in North Carolina struck down the state's congressional district map — one of the most aggressively gerrymandered in the country — ruling it illegal under the state constitution:

BREAKING: In major victory, Court throws out NC Congressional Map for 2020. pic.twitter.com/lmdDxEywp8

— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 28, 2019

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Columnist warns Bill Barr has already ‘corrupted’ the DOJ — and he’ll use it to target the 2020 Democratic nominee

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

The term “right-wing conspiracy theorist” has typically been used in connection with Infowars’ Alex Jones, author Jerome Corsi and contributors to Breitbart News rather than establishment Republicans. But these days, the term is coming up more and more in connection with Attorney General William Barr — who is now investigating the Russia investigation. And journalist Paul Waldman, in an October 28 article for the American Prospect, argues that by promoting the theory that it was Ukraine rather than Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Barr is acting as a full-fledged conspiracy theorist and helping corrupt the U.S. Department of Justice in the process.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image