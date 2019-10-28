Texas cop shoots his own son after mistaking him for an intruder

An off-duty Dallas police officer shot his own son over the weekend after mistaking him for a home intruder.
USA Today reports that the unidentified officer opened fire on his son in his house in DeSoto, Texas because he did not realize that his son had come home.
“It was a mistake,” DeSoto Police Department spokesman Pete Schulte told reporters. “It was a startling situation. It was an accident.”
The officer’s son suffered a non life-threatening injury to his arm as a result of the shooting, and police are not expected to file charges against the officer.
The officer told DeSoto police that he suspected that his house was getting burglarized when he came home to find his garage door was open and other doors to the house were unlocked. Rather than immediately inform police, the officer decided to take matters into his own hands.
Schulte acknowledged the officer would have been better off contacting the police.
“If you come home and something doesn’t feel right, doesn’t bother us at all,” he said. “Go ahead and call 911 so we can come out and check it out.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.