Texas sheriff at White House briefing: If Immigrants are released ‘drunks’ will ‘run over your children’
The remarks by Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn came during a White House press briefing about border security.
A Texas sheriff spoke at a Thursday morning White House press briefing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence and said that if law enforcement were forced to release undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions from jails, it would put the public at risk.
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn said about 7% of the 4,200 inmates in his county jail are undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault of a child and driving while intoxicated — and 72% are repeat offenders. He then made reference to a federal court ruling by a California judge — he didn’t specify which judge or what the ruling did — and said, “If we return them with this radical ruling out of California where you have a federal judge making law for the nation, or attempting to, it will put our communities in jeopardy.”
“If we have to turn them loose or they get released, they’re coming back to your neighborhood and my neighborhood,” he said. “These drunks will run over your children and they will run over my children.”
Waybourn said he knows many undocumented immigrants cross Texas’ southern border looking for “a better day and something better for their family,” but “the problem is, the very people they were fleeing, who preyed upon them, came with them.
“That’s who we’re trying to initially eliminate out of our country,” Waybourn said.
The sheriff also defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, comparing public criticism of ICE to how soldiers returning from Vietnam were treated.
“[They are] eviscerating honorable people [who are] doing noble things and standing on the wall between good and evil for you and me,” he said.
Immigration agents don’t write the policies they enforce, Waybourn said. If people want change, he said, “Capitol Hill is down the street.”
First man to conduct spacewalk, Alexei Leonov, dies
Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first man to conduct a spacewalk in 1965, died in Moscow on Friday aged 85 after a long illness.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos said it was saddened to announce the death of "cosmonaut No 11" who was twice decorated with the country's top honour, the Hero of the Soviet Union.
Leonov was a close friend of Yury Gagarin, who became the first human to go to outer space in 1961.
Four years later Leonov made history when he left a spacecraft during the Voskhod 2 mission for a spacewalk that lasted 12 minutes and nine seconds.
Catholic Church called to plug priest gap with lay women
Deep in the Amazonian forest, young couples looking to wed or baptize children often turn to Sister Alba, who fills in where Catholic priests cannot be found.
But in many remote areas, there are not even enough nuns to go around, and it is lay women who play a key role in the evangelization of indigenous people.
Many Amazonian bishops present at a three-week assembly at the Vatican want the Roman Catholic Church to create official roles for them.It is not a question of ordaining female priests. The very suggestion that the male-centric, centuries-old church could do that has thrown traditionalists into a tizzy, and it's not a change Pope Francis is currently willing to contemplate.
There is interest, however, in giving lay women official "ministries", whether that be performing marriages or preaching.
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘making himself look more and more guilty’ — and voters skeptical about impeachment are changing their minds
Democrats who were wary of impeachment as growing a bit more comfortable with the process now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced the launch of an inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Public support for an impeachment inquiry has jumped since Pelosi's announcement two weeks, and new polls this week show majorities back impeachment, and one impeachment-averse voter told The Guardian why she's changing her mind.