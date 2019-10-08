‘The tide has shifted’: New poll shows stunning change among Americans in favor of impeachment inquiry
A new Washington Post/Schar School poll released Tuesday showed a majority of Americans approve of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a dramatic jump in support for the proceedings in the wake of the whistleblower complaint over Trump’s talks with Ukraine’s leader.
The survey found that 58 percent of Americans—including 80 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans—say House Democrats were correct to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, who pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The poll also showed 49 percent of Americans believe the House should call for the president to be removed from office, which would require conviction by the Senate.
“The tide has shifted on impeachment,” tweeted pollster Matt McDermott.
According to the Post, the survey findings “indicate that public opinion has shifted quickly against the president and in favor of impeachment proceedings in recent weeks.”
“Previous Post-Schar School or Post-ABC News polls taken at different points throughout this year found majorities of Americans opposing the start of an impeachment proceeding, with 37 percent to 41 percent saying they favored such a step,” the Post reported. “The recent revelations appear to have prompted many Americans to rethink their position.”
The rapid movement in public opinion toward support for an impeachment inquiry follows a major and abrupt shift inside the Democratic caucus. Within days of news that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden, support for impeachment among House Democrats jumped from a slim majority, with approximately 160 members in favor just two weeks ago, to over 220.
Progressive activists have been credited for keeping the heat on lawmakers to hold Trump accountable for his misconduct, and advocacy groups are continuing to mobilize to ensure House Democrats follow through with their inquiry.
Every MOC should be on the record in support of an impeachment inquiry and a fair and open impeachment trial in the Senate.
For Dem senators, demand that they speak out loudly and firmly about the need for a fair and open impeachment trial in the Senate.https://t.co/xUR4fPqArc pic.twitter.com/uHOVpRbVzh
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) October 7, 2019
“August had been a challenge for the party’s rank-and-file,” The Intercept‘s Ryan Grim reported last month, “as activists and angry citizens back home browbeat them at town halls, grocery stores, and local events for the party’s unwillingness to impeach President Donald Trump. ‘We spent all summer getting the shit kicked out of us back home,’ said one Democrat who received such treatment.”
