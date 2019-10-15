Tom Steyer slams corporate power: We’ve seen ‘a 40-year attack on the rights of working people’
At Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Ohio, billionaire investor and political activist Tom Steyer — for whom this was the first debate he had qualified — gave an impassioned defense of worker rights and a call to dismantle the political power of big corporations.
“First of all, let me say this. Senator Sanders is right,” said Steyer. “There have been 40 years where corporations have bought this government and those 40 years have meant a 40-year attack on the rights of working people and specifically on organized labor. The results are as shameful as Sen. Sanders says, both in terms of assets and in terms of income. It’s absolutely wrong. It’s absolutely undemocratic and unfair. I was one of the first people on this stage to propose a wealth tax. I would undo every Republican tax cut for rich people and major corporations.”
“There’s something else going on here that is absolutely shameful: That’s the way the money gets split up in terms of earnings,” said Steyer. “As a result of taking away the rights of working people and organized labor, people haven’t had a raise — 90 percent of Americans have not had a raise for 40 years. If you took the minimum wage from 1980 and just adjusted it for inflation, you get 11 bucks. It’s seven and a quarter. If you included productive gains of American workers it would be over 20 bucks.”
“There’s something wrong here,” continued Steyer. “That’s that the corporations have bought our government. Our government has failed. That’s why I’m running for president. Because we’re not going to get any of the policies that everybody on this stage wants — health care, education, Green New Deal, or a living wage — unless we break the power of the corporations.”
Watch below:
CNN
Joe Biden issues horrifying warning that if ‘crazy’ Trump is reelected ‘there will be no NATO’
Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a horrifying warning during the Tuesday night Democratic Debate in Ohio.
According to Biden, Trump is so ignorant when it comes to foreign policy that if he's reelected, he might take down NATO.
Biden touted that he'd met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and Erdo?an is well aware that "if he's out of NATO he's in trouble." Putin has long hated NATO and sought to undermine it.
CNN
Cory Booker shames Dem debaters for attacking each other: ‘Tearing each other down is unacceptable’
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) advised his fellow candidates on this week that they should be attacking President Donald Trump instead of each other.
Booker made the remarks at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate after multiple candidates took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
"We’ve got one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president," Booker cautioned. "And how we talk about each other in this debate actually really matters."
CNN
Kamala Harris comes out swinging for abortion rights: ‘People need to keep their hands off of women’s bodies’
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) condemned the attacks on abortion rights unfurling in state legislatures and courts nationwide — and urged Americans to pay attention.
"This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle," said Harris. "Not one word with all of these discussions about health care, on women's access to health care. It's outrageous. There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care. It's not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies."