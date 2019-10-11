Trump announces his Homeland Security chief is leaving — for the fourth time

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Friday night tweet.

“Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with border crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector,” Trump said.

He congratulated the controversial official for “a job well done.”

Trump promised to announce his new acting Secretary next week.

John Kelly, Elaine Duke, and Kirstejen Nielsen all led the department during Trump’s presidency.

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019