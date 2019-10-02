Trump claims Adam Schiff had a ‘mental breakdown’ as event with Finland president quickly goes off the rails
By Bob Brigham
President Donald Trump lashed out at a domestic political rival on Wednesday during a diplomatic event with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.
Trump was asked whether he would cooperate with congressional subpoenas.
“Well, I always cooperate,” Trump falsely claimed.
“This is a hoax. This is the greatest hoax,” Trump said.
Trump then attacked the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
“He had some kind of a mental breakdown,” Trump argued.
Watch:
