Trump claims Adam Schiff had a ‘mental breakdown’ as event with Finland president quickly goes off the rails

President Donald Trump lashed out at a domestic political rival on Wednesday during a diplomatic event with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.

Trump was asked whether he would cooperate with congressional subpoenas.

“Well, I always cooperate,” Trump falsely claimed.

“This is a hoax. This is the greatest hoax,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then attacked the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“He had some kind of a mental breakdown,” Trump argued.

Watch: