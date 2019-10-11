Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump defenders busted for going quiet about ‘no collusion’ now that he’s is openly begging for foreign help

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle noted the sudden silence of some of Donald Trump’s most avid defenders who took to the airwaves and on the floor of Congress to shout “no collusion” and now refuse to mention the two words since the president has been openly begging multiple countries for dirt to use on his political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Whele, “After issuing a misleadingly incomplete four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report last April, Attorney General William Barr irresponsibly went on national television to declare ‘no collusion’ between the Trump campaign and Russia. This message amplified Trump’s months-long refrain of ‘NO COLLUSION!’—even though the term ‘collusion’ has no legal significance whatsoever, as Mueller made clear in his report. After the report’s release, President Trump again starting singing the ‘no collusion’ refrain, now adding a chorus of ‘complete and total exoneration.'”

Times have changed, she pointed out.

“Team Trump’s ‘no collusion’ tune has gone silent in the latest round of foreign election interference scandals. The evidence is clear from Trump’s own words that he sought to motivate Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden and his son by opening a criminal investigation in Ukraine that—to date—has no basis in fact.” she wrote. “The silence suggests that Team Trump knows the ‘no collusion’ cry won’t work this time.”

“Second, by heralding ‘no collusion’ as somehow legally significant when it came to Russian interference in the 2016 election, Barr created the impression that if evidence of collusion did exist, it would be legally meaningful—if not for prosecuting a president, then possibly for impeachment,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference, she notes, is the actual evidence of begging for help — in the form of a quid pro quo ask — was revealed by the White House itself.

“The Ukrainian scandal is different. The White House’s release of a summary of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows that Trump initiated the request for aid in the 2020 election. He did much more than willingly accept help. The timeline also shows that Trump was unilaterally withholding nearly $400 million in aid when he made the ask,” she elaborated.

The attorney then concluded, “In politics and in the law, words matter. And for both politics and the law—and in the impeachment process now underway, a political process where potential violations of the law are being scrutinized—the sudden disappearance of the ‘no collusion’ defense marks a significant moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here.

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate verdict: Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theory is crap

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Even by the hyperactive standards of the Trump era, this week was a bit of a news overload. The White House "declared war" on the House of Representatives by declaring that impeachment is unconstitutional. The President impulsively gave the green light to Turkey to slaughter America's Kurdish allies. And the Southern District of New York arrested two of Rudy Giuliani's Ukrainian business partners and political associates as they tried to leave the country on a one-way ticket. There were at least half a dozen other stories of White House palace intrigue, members of the administration quitting and more and more details emerging that implicate the president, the vice president, the attorney general and the secretary of state in various aspects of the burgeoning Ukraine scandal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He could sprout horns’: Trump supporter boasts he would ‘vote twice’ if president turned into literal Satan

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

A Wisconsin Trump supporter suggested he would eagerly commit voter fraud to back the president, even if he turned into the devil himself.

Bloomberg has been reaching out to die-hard Republican voter William Chaney and other supporters of President Donald Trump to take their temperature since the 2016 election, and the website found they're still on board.

The 44-year-old La Crosse resident, a married father of one who works as an account executive at a wholesale mortgage lender, isn't concerned about the Ukraine scandal that's the center of an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump suffers another big legal loss — court rejects his stonewalling of financial records subpoena

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday dealt President Donald Trump a significant legal blow.

As reported by BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman, the court rejected an appeal from the president's lawyers that sought to block a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee of the president's financial records.

NOW: The DC Circuit has affirmed a lower court order rejecting Trump's legal challenge to House Dems' subpoena seeking financial records from Trump's accounting firm — waiting on the full opinion, here's the one-page summary pic.twitter.com/UKTQDZ0PRL

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image