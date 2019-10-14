Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump encourages Russia and China to help Syria ‘protect’ the Kurds he betrayed: ‘I hope they all do great!’

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday washed his hands of any responsibility for Kurdish forces whom he abandoned last week.

Writing on Twitter, the president suggested that the Syrian government, which the United States has accused of committing multiple war crimes including using chemical weapons on civilians, could help “protect” the Kurds from invading Turkish forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte,” the president wrote. “I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!”

The president also claimed that he had completely defeated Islamic State in northern Syria — even though multiple reports have claimed that captured ISIS fighters have since been freed after the president abandoned the region and gave Turkey the green light to launch a military operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC reported on Sunday that Kurdish forces have started working with the Syrian government to defend them against invading Turkish forces that are trying to drive them out of the northern part of the country. According to the BBC, “this is seen as a boost for President Bashar al-Assad as it is the first time his troops, which are backed by Russia, will enter those areas since 2012.”


Report typos and corrections to: correct[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump encourages Russia and China to help Syria ‘protect’ the Kurds he betrayed: ‘I hope they all do great!’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday washed his hands of any responsibility for Kurdish forces whom he abandoned last week.

Writing on Twitter, the president suggested that the Syrian government, which the United States has accused of committing multiple war crimes including using chemical weapons on civilians, could help "protect" the Kurds from invading Turkish forces.

"Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte," the president wrote. "I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!"

The president also claimed that he had completely defeated Islamic State in northern Syria -- even though multiple reports have claimed that captured ISIS fighters have since been freed after the president abandoned the region and gave Turkey the green light to launch a military operation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist reveals why Democrats shouldn’t write off Ohio in 2020

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

As the 2020 election kicks into gear, political analysts have argued that Ohio could be a lost cause to Democrats, but one columnist disagrees.

According to Vanity Fair's Peter Hamby, recent polls indicate Democrats shouldn't write it off just yet.

https://twitter.com/PeterHamby/status/1183792769560502273

"As Democrats bring their next primary debate to Ohio on Tuesday, they're grappling with whether the new Republican dominance in those industrial and rural pockets has pushed Ohio out of their reach," the Associated Press reported Monday. "Some Democratic presidential campaigns are contemplating once unheard-of White House victory scenarios that leave out Ohio. The storied swing state — a place that sided with the winning presidential candidate in all but one election since 1944 — seems likely to be eclipsed by Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in next year's election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Weary and numb’ GOP legislative aide says they’re secretly apathetic about Trump getting impeached

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

While President Donald Trump has been banging the war drums to rally his voters against the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, at least one Republican legislative aide feeling apathetic about the prospects of their party's leader being removed from office.

In interviews with New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi, Republican officials say that Trump's presidency has so completely exhausted them that they're having a hard time getting worked up about his impeachment.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image