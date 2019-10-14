Trump encourages Russia and China to help Syria ‘protect’ the Kurds he betrayed: ‘I hope they all do great!’

President Donald Trump on Monday washed his hands of any responsibility for Kurdish forces whom he abandoned last week.

Writing on Twitter, the president suggested that the Syrian government, which the United States has accused of committing multiple war crimes including using chemical weapons on civilians, could help “protect” the Kurds from invading Turkish forces.

“Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte,” the president wrote. “I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!”

The president also claimed that he had completely defeated Islamic State in northern Syria — even though multiple reports have claimed that captured ISIS fighters have since been freed after the president abandoned the region and gave Turkey the green light to launch a military operation.

The BBC reported on Sunday that Kurdish forces have started working with the Syrian government to defend them against invading Turkish forces that are trying to drive them out of the northern part of the country. According to the BBC, “this is seen as a boost for President Bashar al-Assad as it is the first time his troops, which are backed by Russia, will enter those areas since 2012.”